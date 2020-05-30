The Little Falls City Council held a special meeting Thursday, to approve an emergency ordinance that will help businesses create space for outdoor sales starting June 1.
The ordinance was created in response to executive order 20-63 set by Gov. Tim Walz to slowly reopen the state in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19.
By June 1, bars and restaurants will be allowed to open beyond takeout orders, hosting no more than 50 people in an outdoor dining setting, with tables six feet apart. Customers will be required to make reservations and limited to four people per table, six if all patrons are family members.
With Walz’ declaration, a problem surfaced: many businesses do not normally operate or have access to outdoor space. Walz looked to cities to work with their taxpaying businesses to find a solution.
“An emergency ordinance would allow us to temporarily permit limited sales and goods and delivery of services within public rights of way,” said Little Falls City Administrator Jon Radermacher.
It would allow for city officials to approve agreements for businesses planning to sell goods outdoors within a designated area related to their business and access to public and city property from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Under Walz’ order, employees in bars or restaurants will be required to wear masks and cuscustomers are strongly encouraged to do so until eating or drinking. Businesses may choose whether or not to serve customers who refuse to wear masks.
“I would say this issue is very much related to what’s allowable within our state and these executive orders that have been issued in response to a global pandemic. These businesses have suffered for months because they haven’t been able to operate at all. They have no income whatsoever if they have no sales,” Radermacher said. “We’ve heard from numerous businesses about the work that we could be doing. We now have an opportunity to make a change.”
The requirements make it so businesses are operating legally under guidelines set by the city and doing so in a way that it is in a controlled environment that will not become a public nuisance, he said. Nuisance complaints could range from use of space to area cleanup to equipment use.
The ordinance does not have a specific date attached to it Radermacher said, but he anticipates outdoor service will last throughout the summer
“We have this opportunity available to us to control and license for these businesses to operate as long as it’s necessary under the governor’s orders and the ability to keep people safe,” he said.
There won’t be any cost to operate outdoors, but businesses will have to register with the city and those with liquor licenses will have to seek approval of where they plan to sell alcohol outdoors and will be required to create a physical barrier designating that zone, Radermacher said.
“In order to operate a liquor license you need to define your premises, your own area, and that also has to be compact and continuous to an area that you have for interior service. So if you have an exterior area where you’re going to serve alcohol, you need to define what that is and it has to be contiguous to your business,” he said.
For other businesses that still have restrictions, like retail, Radermacher said they would have a proper certificate of insurance to be able to do those outside sales on public right of way. Any approvals for all businesses will take into consideration the access that emergency services will have to a location if needed, Radermacher said, as public safety will be a concern and a focus.
Salons, barbershops and other close interaction businesses like nail salons and tattoo parlors must limit their capacity to 25% and will require patrons to make an appointment and wear a mask.
Campgrounds and other outdoor recreation will also be opening June 1 as long as the facilities ensure social distancing and sanitation accessibility. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will post updates related to these activities on their website
Restrictions on gatherings for religious purposes were lifted slightly May 27 and require a maximum indoor capacity of 25%, not exceeding 250 people. Social distancing and masks are strongly encouraged. Details on Walz’ five-phase plan can be found at: mn.gov/covid19/.
As of May 30, positive reported COVID-19 cases reached 24,190, with 17,864 patients no longer needing to be isolated. The state reported 1,026 deaths related to the virus and noted 589 of those infected were hospitalized.
Morrison County had 45 cases as of that same day compared to its neighbor, Stearns County, which reached more than 2,000 positive reported cases.
