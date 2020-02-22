A Little Falls proposal for a community recreation center in January sparked a series of editorial articles and social media comments, not just about the center itself, but about the possible location.
At the Little Falls School Board meeting Jan. 13, City Administrator Jon Radermacher asked the School Board to allow the city to consider a portion of a 14-acre wooded parcel owned by the school as a possible location for the community center.
The School Board voted unanimously to approve the use of the land, if the city chooses to do so.
Initially, Radermacher said the city would use approximately nine or 10 acres of the property, located across from the school on 11th Street Southeast, but now the estimate is closer to six or seven acres.
When Little Falls Community Schools alum Eliza Theis, a 2015 graduate, read an editorial in the Morrison County Record written by retired agriculture teacher Doug Ploof, she was inspired to start an online petition against the use of the school land.
“I definitely didn’t expect all the attention from this petition. I just felt strongly that this is, it’s kind of a nonrenewable resource. You can’t just grow a forest in a few years,” she said.
Theis, now in her second year of veterinary school at the University of Minnesota, said she pursued an undergraduate degree related to agriculture and was able to graduate in three years with the college credits she obtained at Little Falls Community High School.
Some of those credits were from agriculture courses, where she spent many hours on that 14-acre parcel of land. Theis actually had the opportunity to take a class in animal science with Ploof before he retired.
“That space was just such an integral part of my learning that I thought we should not take that away from future generations,” she said.
The change.org petition, with 1,966 signatures, many from locals or former residents, states:
“Little Falls Community Schools are planning on using our precious 14-acre Nature Learning Area to build an indoor recreation center. Now more than ever, students need more outdoors. Through this exchange, they would take away an integral and unique part of LFCS education in an instant.”
Theis also links to Ploof’s editorial, which she said explains the issue well.
“I retired two years ago after 36 years as a LFCHS ag teacher. I am most familiar with the Nature Learning Area that is proposed to be lost. Having spent my entire teaching career at Little Falls, I, more than any other teacher, know the real value and educational opportunities provided by this piece of property,” Ploof wrote.
“I say this because I have been instrumental in the development of this property for the purpose of teaching multiple land management activities for most of those 36 years. These activities include knowledge and experiences students can take home and practice on their farms, small acreages or business owners in our community.”
He also said that 21 agriculture classes in Little Falls Schools use the piece of land for instruction.
After reading his article, Theis said she continued her research which only supported her initial feelings.
“I was like, ‘This is not OK. We gotta make sure they know that people aren’t OK with this,’” Theis said. “Especially because I saw a lot of my peers and other alumni sharing Mr. Ploof’s article in the Record. So I was like, ‘Other people feel the same way.’”
In recalling her time spent on the property, Theis said she just wants to ensure that the land is preserved for other students to have the opportunity to learn the way that she was able to. She also said that it may affect her, as although she doesn’t currently live in Little Falls, she might want to move back.
“When I think back on the experiences I had in that space, there were multiple memorable experiences that really helped to shape where I went in my career and what I’m doing now: getting an agricultural bachelors and now going to vet school,” she said.
A few days after starting the petition, Theis said she reached out to Radermacher and Supt. Steve Jones.
“I was like, ‘Hey, I don’t know if you’ve seen this petition, but we’ve had a lot of support, what do you think? What can we do here?’”
Theis said Radermacher responded by saying that currently the city is not prepared to engage in a public discussion concerning the location, and Jones simply thanked her for her concern.
In a comment to the Morrison County Record, Jones said, “Little Falls Community Schools is always looking for input from community members concerning our district. As was recently reported in the Morrison County Record, discussions are ongoing amongst various stakeholders concerning the proposal to potentially use a portion of the outdoor learning area. As has been the intent from the beginning, the Agriculture and Science Departments at Little Falls Community Schools would need to be in agreement with the parameters of its potential usage as well as any subsequent land acquisition for future use by our Agriculture and Science Departments.”
Radermacher said he read through the comments and noticed support for the community center, but not at the expense of the Natural Learning Area.
“Since then we have had a lot of conversations with the school and the ag and science departments about sustaining and expanding the learning area. Those plans are contingent up some other factors that we’re waiting for responses,” he said.
“I guess I just hope they can see that there’s a huge chunk of the community that really thinks it should not be on the plot,” Theis said.
“They have to be pretty ignorant if there are 2,000 people telling them, ‘We don’t like this,’ and they still go forth with it without any further input.”
