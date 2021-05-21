To the Editor:
I read with interest the excellent, detailed coverage in the May 2 and 9 Records on the key issue of whether Morrison County should have an appointed or elected County Recorder. Kudos to Commissioners Blaine, Winscher and LeMieur for their wise vote to keep this office elected. The very fact that County Recorder Eileen Holtberg — and virtually all of her predecessors through the years — did outstanding work is testimony to the good judgment of the people of Morrison County who elected them.
It was clear to me from these most informative articles that County Administrator Deb Gruber was using the phony issue of “cost savings” to persuade commissioners to have an appointed recorder. Over 400 counties throughout the nation have elected county administrators. Perhaps it’s time for such a proposal.
In the May 2 Record, Gruber said, “One downfall (to an elected office) .... would be if someone who does not currently work in the Recorder’s Office were to win the election.”
Gruber need not worry here. Indeed, from its overwhelming vote for great presidents like Truman, Kennedy and Trump or its roster of elected great sheriffs, the track record and wisdom of the good people of Morrison County speaks for itself. — Steve Wenzel, Little Falls
