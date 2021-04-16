To the Editor:

The news media and protestors are stressing that Black lives matter. They should be reporting “All lives matter,” including the thousands of aborted babies that are killed every day.

Our country and society need to wake up and see where all this is going. Not good they are so upset when a police officer kills a black person, but what about when a black person kills another black person, a white person kills a white person and so on. It’s all wrong and so is abortion.

There is so much hate and violence in our society and world today. We have to be concerned for what our children and grandchildren will have to deal with in their future. We need to pray and hope that things will improve. 

