To the Editor:
This week the reconstruction of the street, water and sewer along Third Street Southeast in Little Falls was begun. As a result, about 100 significant trees were taken down. A very sad week for us residents along Third Street as well as the entire city of Little Falls.
Some of these trees were 100 years old and older, each doing their service day and night to help save our planet. They shade our homes, absorb carbon dioxide, provide oxygen, clean the air and provide habitat for wildlife, etc. The maple tree on the corner of Third and Sixth avenues never failed to announce the seasons.
I suggest this response by the city of Little Falls. Obtain a significant plot of land and plant a variety of 1,000 trees, 10 for each of the trees we lost this week. This “woods” would stay there, nature’s development, never to be disturbed by traffic or sewers. To remind us that in 2021 we did something to respond to our climate emergency, the city could give each of us a bumper sticker: “Are you breathing? Thank a tree!” — Sr. Carol Schmit, OSF, Little Falls
