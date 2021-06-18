To the Editor:
The news reports war, threats of conflict, evil and chaos all over the world. There is a solid reason to have hope; but it’s not in mankind trying to govern themselves. The Creator’s Son is coming to rule. First though, Satan will have his counterfeit called the Great Reset or New World Order. It is forming now and much is already here.
The prophet Isaiah reported on that hope about when the Messiah returns and starts taking down mankind’s governments and establishes his own. Satan and his demonic followers will be shut up for a thousand years where they cannot contribute their evil influence. The Messiah’s rule starts in Israel and spreads from there.
Isaiah reports in chapters 11, 12 and 35 the results; the wolf shall dwell with the lamb and other animals nature also will be changed, even snakes. This will happen. The land itself will blossom forth. Those that live on into this soon coming time will no longer have fear and people will be healed, both physically and in their mind and spirit. They will learn to live according to the precepts of the Scriptures. This gives the hope for the peace that is coming. — James Steinle, Swanville
