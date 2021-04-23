To the Editor:
During the pandemic, most families had a significant amount of time to grow and learn together and now many families are finding it difficult to transition back to life as it was before. As the vaccine rollout continues and we begin to regain a sense of normalcy, families may discover that those bonds that were created during the pandemic, soon begin to fade.
In our often hectic lives, it can take a continued, deliberate effort to carve out time for your family. Try to select a regular night, perhaps once a week, when the entire family gets together for a fun activity. If you can’t find time in your busy schedules for family night, simply eat dinner together. Meal time is an excellent opportunity to share your day with your family, fostering an environment where open communication can take place.
The transition back into normalcy may cause elevated emotions amongst those closest to us. There may be feelings of uneasiness, confusion or even frustration. Take time out to see how everyone is responding to changes happening in their environment. At the end of the day, remembering to treat others with compassion, empathy, friendship and respect helps foster healthy relationships.
