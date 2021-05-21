To the Editor:
Deadlines are a fact of life. Many of us face them at work; our boss gives us a deadline to get our work done, and we do it. Yet once again the Minnesota Legislature failed to finish its work by May 17. On that day, legislative leaders and Gov. Walz agreed to a budget “framework,” but many details remain to be resolved.
What went wrong? A big problem is divided government. Minnesota is the only state in the nation where one party controls one body of the Legislature (the DFL has the majority in the Minnesota House of Representatives) and another party controls the other body (Republicans control the Minnesota Senate).
But this shouldn’t stop Sen. Gazelka from coming together and compromising to get the job done.
Minnesota still has children to educate for the workforce of the future, rural hospitals and nursing homes to keep open and investments to make in economic development, including high-quality internet access for all Minnesotans. That takes investment.
The next deadline is June 30. If agreement is not reached by then, there will be a state shutdown. Minnesotans deserve better than this. Sen. Gazelka should work with other leaders for Minnesotans to succeed. — Roman Witucki, Little Falls
