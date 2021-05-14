To the Editor:
Would you allow thieves or extortionists to live on a permanent basis in your family amongst your loved ones who are not like that? How would that work out for your family? Would it cause division and chaos? Of course it would. That is why the heavenly father and his son will not have those who are determined to live an unrighteous life in his kingdom either.
The apostle Paul warned about sinful ways and wrong attitudes in 1 Corinthians 6 for those who were not yet completely hardened by sin and were willing to repent. What is encouraging is that some of the Corinthian brethren had been living unrighteously and repented of their disrespect for their creator and their lack of caring about others. Some had been willing to change because they recognized the Messiah loved and cared enough about them to die for them so their sins could be forgiven and covered.
They started the process of overcoming and learning how to live righteously, which gave them the hope of living eternally with the heavenly family without causing division and chaos. It really is that simple. — James Steinle, Swanville
