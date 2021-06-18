To the Editor:
“I’m gonna break your (expletive) face!” That’s what off-duty LFPD Officer Jonathan (Jon) Robert West, allegedly admitted according to a July 9, 2020 incident report. He hollered multiple times at people who photographed him while he was allegedly observed driving his ATV illegally in Sartell, July 9, 2020.
Minnesota statute 609.224 Assault in the fifth degree reads in part 1. Misdemeanor “Whoever does any of the following commits an assault and is guilty of a misdemeanor: (1) commits an act with intent to cause fear in another of immediate bodily harm or death.”
Jon also violated LFPD’s social media policy, in force at the time, by falsely claiming on Facebook in 2020, to be Hunter Osbourne, a chemical engineer at Arkema.
On 9-6-13, he was disciplined for several issues of misconduct with the LFPD. He evidently hasn’t learned his lesson.
On Oct. 13, 2020, I filed an officer complaint with LFPD Chief Greg Schirmers.
I received a reply Dec. 10, 2020, stating the complaint was not sustained, though I provided the evidence needed.
Readers can see the evidence at robinhensel.blogspot.com.
The public deserves police officers and those in leadership, to have integrity.
Ethics matter, but once again, not in Little Falls. —Robin Hensel, Little Falls
