To the Editor:
Aug. 5, 2020, Minnesota Board of Engineers issued an order after investigation of Little Falls City Engineer Greg Kimman. He worked for Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. (company) 12 years, prior to his May 27, 2014 hire by city. He maintained stock-ownership interest in company while employed by city.
On six occasions from August 2015 - December 2017, he made recommendations to city personnel to use his former company for city projects, which totaled $1.4 million of work. Prior to employment with city from 2011 - May 26, 2014, said company performed approximately $93,000 of work for city.
Respondent did not disclose his stock ownership to city until after it was independently discovered by city.
From 2017 - March 2018, he exchanged emails from his city email account with current company employees indicating he was aware of, tracking and discussing the increasing value of his company stocks and or 401K account.
His actions constitute violations of Minnesota statutes. He was ordered to pay a civil penalty of $30,000 and complete an ethics course. If he violates again, his engineer license will be revoked.
City council let him off, even after City Administrator Jon Radermacher recommended he be fired. Ethics matter. Evidently, not in Little Falls.
