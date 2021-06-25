To the Editor:
A client recently brought in an official looking letter saying that they had won a sweepstakes. A check was sent along to pay taxes on the winnings. I called the bank the check was drawn on and was told it was a scam.
In this type of lottery scam, the scammer gets you to deposit a forged check in your account and wire them money. The check then bounces and you are out both the money you wired the scammer and the amount of the check you deposited in your account.
Remember, no legitimate lottery will ask you to send money to claim your prize. If they do, it’s a scam. — Atty. Peter Vogel, Little Falls
