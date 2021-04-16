To the Editor:

I read a letter to the editor a couple of weeks ago that prompted me to write my own letter. The “Time for Americans to Wake Up,” writer reported that “over 1,755 vaccine-related deaths so far in 2021.”

Where does the writer get that information? I read the paper and watch the news, but I have never heard of anyone dying from the vaccine. I searched online and couldn’t find any website that could corroborate that statistic.

Where does that information come from?

Tags

Load comments