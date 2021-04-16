To the Editor:
I read a letter to the editor a couple of weeks ago that prompted me to write my own letter. The “Time for Americans to Wake Up,” writer reported that “over 1,755 vaccine-related deaths so far in 2021.”
Where does the writer get that information? I read the paper and watch the news, but I have never heard of anyone dying from the vaccine. I searched online and couldn’t find any website that could corroborate that statistic.
Where does that information come from?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.