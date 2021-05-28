To the Editor:
I am writing in response to last week’s letter “Legislative deadline missed again,” criticizing Senator Gazelka.
Part of the unfinished business is a bill which would drastically change charitable gambling known as E-tabs. It would effectively eliminate electronic gambling in our bars and restaurants.
Just for our little Upsala Lions Club (about 25 members) E-tabs generate about $75,000 a year to be used to fund charitable organizations.
Every year, the Upsala Lions donate thousands to the Upsala School for scholarships, athletic equipment for basketball and weight training, kindergarten readiness and various other needs.
Upsala Lions have donated money to build the disc golf course in Upsala, and have given donations to the city of Elmdale and the Upsala Community Center and library.
The Lions fund Can-do Canines, Leader Dogs for the blind and diabetes research.
Additionally, just since April 1, over $20,000 went from Upsala Lions to the state of Minnesota for gambling tax.
These are just figures from our little Lions Club. Passage of this bill would affect hundreds of organizations throughout the state.
I urge you to call Senator Gazelka and encourage him to oppose this bill and thank him for holding up this bill. — Aleta Edin, Burtrum
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.