To the Editor:
When I quit working because of COVID-19, I watched many TV judge shows. I should’ve listened. They firmly stated always have a contract made for work done that states they will repair the damage done by them.
I had new linoleum put in. When cleaning up, I saw mistakes. I had to have someone else come and cut off over an inch near the bolt holding the stool to the floor so I could put the cap back on. When unhooking the dryer, they pulled the whole connection off the wall, leaving a big hole. Instead of putting it back and patching around it, they left it laying on the floor.
When doing laundry, the exhaust was coming back into the room instead of venting outside. I had to get someone to fix it. They had just jammed the pipe in, bending it. The back of the dryer had to be taken off to straighten the exhaust pipe.
When I went to pay, I thought I’d get a bit off the bill and an apology. But all he said was their workers were professional carpet layers, not repair workers.
I wrote a long letter, but never heard from him again.
