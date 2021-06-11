To the Editor:
We are already seeing an increase in misinformation prior to the 2022 mid-term elections. Please check your sources and avoid reading the “news” on social media.
I recently received an unsolicited newspaper in the mail called the Epoch Times, published by a group who have immigrated from China. It claims to be honest and unbiased. However, in reviewing three different fact checking sources on line (Ad Fontes media, All Sides, and Media Bias/Fact Check), I find that Epoch Times is rated as right of center as well as a questionable/somewhat unreliable source due to pseudo-science, propaganda, and failed fact checks.
One example of misinformation in the late May edition was an opinion article alleging that climate change is a failed theory. This is obviously false, as I find frequent references to climate change in the Brainerd Dispatch and Minnesota Public Radio, in addition to Land Stewardship and conservation newsletters. Data shows that climate change is happening faster than was predicted in the past. — Pat Scott, Brainerd
