Inspirational Message heading

This little light of mine, I’m gonna let it shine.”

These words are lyrics from a song many of us learned as children. The song causes us to think and feel so happy and warm. It causes us to feel like we have something valuable to bring with us. However, through the eyes of a child, this song was just that, a happy, warm feeling song. But I believe, these song lyrics contain great significance for us and direction for making a difference in the world wherever we go.

