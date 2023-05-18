This little light of mine, I’m gonna let it shine.”
These words are lyrics from a song many of us learned as children. The song causes us to think and feel so happy and warm. It causes us to feel like we have something valuable to bring with us. However, through the eyes of a child, this song was just that, a happy, warm feeling song. But I believe, these song lyrics contain great significance for us and direction for making a difference in the world wherever we go.
We know that Jesus is the light of the world, for Jesus said in John 8:12, “I am the light of the world. He who follows Me shall not walk in darkness, but have the light of life.”
We also know that Jesus knows the answers to all of life’s questions. When the scribes and Pharisees were testing Jesus, that they might have something of which to accuse Him, they brought to him a difficult situation. They brought to Him a woman who had been caught in the act of adultery. They reminded Jesus that according to Moses’ law, the woman should be stoned, but wanted to know what He would say.
Keep in mind what light does in any situation as Jesus clearly was a demonstration of light in what happened next. Light causes us to be able to see clearly so that whatever we are doing is able to be done in a good and efficient way. Imagine trying to fix something in the dark. Imagine trying to plug in a cord when you can’t see the outlet, or even imagine trying to clean something that you can’t see. When you see it later in the light, you may be surprised. Something that took a long time to fix in the dark, should have only taken a short time. You may not have even found the outlet to plug the cord unless you previously knew where the outlet was while there was light, and you may laugh at what you thought you cleaned, when you discover how it really looks in the light.
So what did Jesus do? He stooped down and began to write on the ground with His finger, seeming to ignore the question. But as they kept questioning Him, He stood up and answered them saying, “He who is without sin among you, let him throw a stone at her first.” John 8:7.
What happened next was that one by one, all those accusing left, and Jesus Himself told the woman that He does not condemn her either. He told her to go and sin no more.
The light that Jesus carried was so bright that it brought complete order into that awful situation. It caused the woman’s life to be spared, making room for a better life for her. It caused those who were accusing her to recognize their own shortcomings and in so doing, to stop condemning the woman. Jesus set a clear example of love by not condemning, but literally bringing order and peace into the situation.
Jesus said in Matthew 5:14-16, “You are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hidden. Nor do they light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a lampstand, and it gives light to all who are in the house. Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven.”
Jesus is calling each one of us to be light in this world in the same way that He was light. He is calling us to be the one to bring order and peace through love and compassion for one another just as Jesus did while He was on the Earth. He is calling us to seek Him and keep on seeking Him. The Bible says that when we do that, we will find Him. That is such wonderful news. We will find Him. We will find Him and He will literally light up in us when we receive understanding from Him. With that understanding from Him, we will be able to do just as Jesus did for both the woman caught in the act of adultery and all those who were accusing her. We will be able to bring heavenly order as we are literally lit up from the inside by our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Let your light shine.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.