Let’s talk semi-dwarf corn and soybean cyst nematode

This is the fourth article in a series from the Strategic Farming 2023 webinars hosted by the University of Minnesota Extension. Next: Let’s talk biologicals in corn and soybeans.
During the fourth webinar in a series hosted by the University of Minnesota, presenters Aaron Lorenz and Rex Bernado spoke about semi-dwarf (short stature) corn and soybean cyst nematode (SCN) breeding efforts.
Bernado, a professor and endowed chair in maize breeding and genetics at the University of Minnesota, said corn that is shorter is known by different names, such as dwarf corn, semi-dwarf corn and short stature corn.
“Regardless of what you call it, as the name indicates, it’s corn that is much shorter than the traditional corn that we’ve been seeing out in the fields,” he said.
In today’s day and age in the United States, Bernado said nearly 100% of all breeding of all variety development for corn is done by different companies, both big and small, with the majority of companies being large.
“The type of research that I’ve been doing is more on the fundamental level of corn breeding and genetic research, that the results that practitioners can use to develop the hybrids, that would then end up in the farmers’ fields,” he said.
Bernado said dwarf corn has been the subject of his research since the early 2000s, and the idea of it even began in the early 1960s.
“Dwarf corn is an idea that has come and gone and has come again. Like many good ideas, perhaps it would take several iterations for an idea or a product to finally take hold,” he said.
In the past, Bernado said research has been done on the value of dwarf corn for U.S. production with a primary standpoint, similar to dairy looking at milk yield or forage quality for milk production.
As companies research dwarf corn, Bernado said producers can expect to hear a lot more about the short statured corn in the next several years. Meanwhile, the University of Minnesota has investigated several of the products that may be introduced into the market over the next few years.
Bernado said there are several benefits to dwarf corn. One is the fact that dwarf corn is shorter and with the center of gravity of the corn plant being closer to the ground, it is believed the corn plant would have enhanced or better resistance to lodging. An article that was published in the Journal of Crop Science a few years ago showed this, he said.
“Bayer Crop Science looked into how their short statured corn fared compared to normal high corn during the directional event that hit Iowa. They found that the short stature corn did a significantly better job at withstanding these strong winds,” he said.
Bernado said the result showed in comparison to regular high corn, the dwarf corn was able to stand up and not snap despite the strong weather.
“A second advantage has to do with the application of inputs, because of the shorter corn plant, if you have a regular 36-inch tool bar, then there is a longer window for which you could use the toolbar to apply different inputs to the corn crop,” he said. “And also because of a shorter stature, then if you have standard ground equipment, then the canopy might be short enough for all-season coverage or all-season use of standard ground equipment,” he said.
Bernado said a third advantage to dwarf corn would be a higher yield or productivity — the end result of the other mentioned advantages.
When it comes to SCN, Lorenz said it is a wide scale problem in the United States that was first introduced in North Carolina in 1954. Since then, he said, it has relatively slowly spread to nearly all soybean growing regions in the country.
Lorenz said it is believed the SCN is native to East Asia and countries such as China, Korea and Japan. It is believed to have been introduced by the import of soil as a way to introduce the rhizobia for nodulation and soybean oil brought from East Asia to the U.S.
In Minnesota, SCN was introduced to southern Minnesota in Faribault County in the late 1970s, and since then has pretty much reached nearly to the very tippy top of Minnesota, he said.
“The infestations in the northern part of Minnesota, the top tier counties and the Red River Valley are relatively recent,” Lorenz said. “You get a lot of fields with SCN up there, but also a lot of fields that have some severe hotspots in them,” he said.
Lorenz said SCN spreads from field-to-field through the soil, whether it is done through contaminated equipment or seeds that have been contaminated with soil pads, by wind, water and more. Just about anything that will move soil will also move SCN from field to field, he said.
When it comes to the nematode itself, Lorenz said it isn’t very mobile and can only really move about a few centimeters.
“That tells us that it’s the wind, water and ourselves that help it spread from field to field,” he said.
The SCN’s scientific name is Heterodera glycine and starts its life cycle in an egg. Once the juvenile in the egg hatches, it penetrates and infects the roots and starts to feed on the root and eventually, establishes a feeding site.
“If the nematode ends up being a male nematode, it will actually detach from the roots after a while and then go look to mate with a female,” Lorenz said. “If it’s a female nematode, it will actually insert itself into the root, travel up the root and start to feed into basically the veins in the root that transports the nutrients and the water throughout the root.”
Eventually, the female nematode produces eggs inside as well as outside the cyst. Once the female nematode dies, Lorenz said, the eggs that are inside the cyst are trapped, which hardens up and forms a hard ground structure that can exist in the soil for a long time, he said.
“Because of this structure, the eggs can last in the soil for 10 or so years, so if you have any soybean rotation at all and reply on any soybean production and your field is infected with SCN, it’s pretty much going to stay there forever unless you rotate away from soybean for a very, very long time,” he said.
Lorenz said hallmark signs of a SCN infection include chlorosis and stunting. Because the symptoms are similar to a lot of other pathogens and nutrient and water deficiency, he said it can sometimes be difficult for a producer to determine whether he or she has SCN or something else in their field.
“It’s also true that SCN exacerbates the condition of a lot of other diseases. It can exacerbate fertility deficiencies and shortage of water, water or drought stress, so it’s just going to become more severe under SCN conditions, and this is especially true for the diseases, like the Sudden Death Syndrome and brown stem rot,” he said.
In some cases, the presence of SCN is not as prevalent. A producer can have as much as a 10-15% yield loss through SCN and not actually see any visual symptoms.
Lorenz said rotating to non-host crops, such as small grains, corn and other non-host crops are essential to reduce the SCN numbers in the fields.
