Let’s talk biologicals in corn and soybeans

During the fifth webinar in a series hosted by the University of Minnesota, presenters Dr. Seth Naeve and Dr. Dan Kaiser spoke about biologicals in corn and soybeans.
Kaiser, a soybean agronomist with the University of Minnesota Extension, said as soybean agronomists from all around the United States have been getting together over the past few years, protocols have been developed collectively for research studies.
“Individually, we have common protocols that we put out and then each state offers to put in a few locations of those annually,” he said.
Naeve said one particular study garnered a lot of interest. As a result, they ended up getting 50 site years of data from 2022 from essentially an identical study, he said.
A slide Naeve presented showed the biological seed treatment market and how it has gradually changed over the years. While genomic-enabled products continue to be strong, biologicals and biotechnology tools have increased steadily.
“I think everybody in the industry knows that this is big business. Ten or 15 years ago, I had someone from a very large yeast and inoculant company come to me, asking about potential companies that I’ve worked with that their large international company could actually buy up, because every time they knock on doors, BASF, Bayer, Syngenta or other companies have been buying up all the little mom and pops, so this was really big business even 10-15 years ago, and now we’re starting to see it come to fruition,” he said. “We’re increasing from a $5 billion industry and they’re talking about in 2024 to be $12 to $13 billion. It’s dwarfed a little bit by the seed industry in terms of biotechnology, but the growth is really there. This is what the big companies are looking for.”
When it comes to using biological seed treatments, Naeve said some of the products claim to improve nitrogen fixation, assimilate phosphorus from organic and inorganic sources, increase nutrient use efficiency and uptake, stimulate growth of efficient roots and expand root absorption and control of diseases and nematodes.
“In the old days, we looked at a lot of compounds that were a lot of biologicals that were there to really out-compete the plant pathogenic microbes in the soil,” he said.
Then later, Naeve said some of those things were meant to elicit an immune response in the plant to get things jump-started from there. Looking back, both he and Kaiser have looked at the biologicals individually over a long number of years. However, it is the first time Naeve, in his project, has really been able to take a look at it from a national perspective.
“The objective for this particular one is to identify individual scenarios, situations where these biological seed treatments actually work for us, and that’s the strength of having a large number of states and regions involved, is that there is an opportunity here to identify where they actually do work,” he said.
The study in 2022 spanned over 17 states with 50 locations. At these locations, there were small plot trials that were randomized complete block design with six to eight replications at all sites, Naeve said.
“It wasn’t that we were a bunch of negative, cynical agronomists that wanted to prove everybody wrong. We really tried to make these things work down to the last details and including the statistics where we looked at these things at six to eight reps per site, just because we wanted to make sure if there were differences that we would identify those statistically,” Naeve said.
Naeve said they had nine treatments they tried as number 10 on their list was an untreated control. The first treatment included Azospirillum brasilense, Bacillus licheniformis, Bacillus amyloiquefaciens, Bacillus subtillis, Pseudomonas flurescens and Rhizobium. While the second treatment was Trichoderma vierens, the third treatment was Bradyrhizobium spp.
“The third is familiar to us as the oldest biological we’ve used. This is the inoculant that we use to help soybeans fix nitrogen, so all the way from the old school ones, including combinations with variety Bradyrhizobium and then some other species,” he said.
The remaining treatments included pantoea agglomerans, Pseudomonas brassicacearum and more. While some locations, such as in Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina and Ohio didn’t reveal any significant differences between the treatments, Naeve said a location in Renner, S.D. showed a significant difference.
“Interestingly enough, the control was significantly higher than some of the other treatments, so the control was actually in the highest yielding group,” he said.
Of 10 locations in Wisconsin, Naeve said three locations showed a significant difference. Two of the three locations had treatments that included Bradyrhizobium, he said.
In summary of the research, Naeve said four of 50 sites saw a significant yield effect from one of the treatments. Two of those sites were reductions in yield versus the check and two were increases, which both included Bradyrhizobium spp, as the high yielding treatment.
“By definition, we would expect to see 2.5 sites with significant yield effects, at a 95% confidence level, by random chance alone,” he said.
Naeve said all the studies were conducted to replicate how a farmer might utilize the products, while giving them the best change.
“We tested a range of products containing a range and combination of biologicals. We did not test every product,” he said.
In addition, Naeve said the products all came from reputable national/international companies and they did not select specific soil types or fertility levels, although most were quite fertile. The agronomists also treated the products as labeled, including handling and treatment windows, and were all applied within 24 hours of planting, he said.
Naeve said he believes there is both a place for biologicals and that it has a promising future.
“Economically and environmentally, I truly hope that we find products that do work for U.S. farmers, but today, single products will absolutely not work on every acre, everywhere in the U.S. corn belt,” he said.
However, it is likely that some products may end up working well for certain producers in certain scenarios, Naeve said.
Naeve said it is his humble opinion that there are major issues with physical location and soil chemical effects that limit the products’ broad application.
Kaiser, nutrient management specialist at the University of Minnesota Extension, spoke about biostimulants. While biostimulants as a whole is a broad category, the general definition are substances or microbes that are provided in small quantities that promote plant growth. However, fertilizers, pesticides or soil conditioners do not fall in that category, he said.
There are several categories of biostimulants, which include humic substances, amino acids and other nitrogen compounds, chitosans, seaweed extracts and beneficial microorganisms, such as bacteria (plant growth promoting rhizobacteria) or fungi (often mycorrhizaee). The different biostimulants are applied individually or in combination and are promoted as “natural,” he said.
“It’s been kind of somewhat of a grey area on some of the regulation side here in the U.S. Europe, I think, has a better set of regulation on some of these products than we do here,” Kaiser said.
When it comes to using biostimulants, Kaiser said he has heard positive responses out west where potatoes have been grown in very low organic matter areas.
Looking at beneficial fungi, Kaiser said fungi has co-evolved with plans for millions of years and has a symbiosis to parasitism. When it comes to fungal endophytes, such as Mycorrhizee, there is a beneficial symbiosis of more than 90% of all terrestrial plants. This has also been associated with increased uptake of phosphorus, zinc and protects against some disease, Kaiser said. In addition, it increases the drought tolerance, Kaiser said.
Kaiser said there are two types of beneficial bacteria isolated that promote plant growth, including rhizobacteria. They also help with the nutrient uptake, he said.
“They’re either kind of individually or in a cocktail, a lot of the beneficial bacteria can be somewhat of a cocktail,” he said.
Kaiser suggests small plot trials to be done in a smaller testing area, with eight nitrogen rates ranging from 0 to 1.5 times of what he would expect the crop needs and to apply the product in-furrow with deionized water soon after the product has been activated. Then, to harvest the yield with a plot combine.
However, very few growers would be interested in having eight rates of nitrogen on their farm, Kaiser said.
“It could be done as a strip trial, though it would take a lot of area to do it properly,” he said.
Most growers, Kaiser said are likely going to have only two to possibly three strips. The question is if two strips are enough as the more replicates, the better. He suggests for growers to have a minimum of four, but more if possible.
