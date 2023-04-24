    This is the tenth article in a series from the Strategic Farming 2023 webinars hosted by the University of Minnesota Extension. Next: Let’s talk soybean pests.

    During the 10th webinar in a series hosted by the University of Minnesota, presenter Anthony Hanson, Minnesota Extension educator and Integrated Pest Management, and Dr. Craig Sheaffer, Department of Agronomy and Plant Genetics at the University of Minnesota, spoke about alfalfa weevil and other alfalfa management challenges.

Let’s talk alfalfa weevil and other alfalfa management challenges

Alfalfa weevil larvae are small. Green in color, it has a black head capsule with a white stripe along its body.
Load comments