Let’s talk alfalfa weevil and other alfalfa management challenges

This is the tenth article in a series from the Strategic Farming 2023 webinars hosted by the University of Minnesota Extension. Next: Let’s talk soybean pests.
During the 10th webinar in a series hosted by the University of Minnesota, presenter Anthony Hanson, Minnesota Extension educator and Integrated Pest Management, and Dr. Craig Sheaffer, Department of Agronomy and Plant Genetics at the University of Minnesota, spoke about alfalfa weevil and other alfalfa management challenges.
Hanson said when it comes to working with integrated pest management (IPM), it’s really just about working with everything they may have in the “tool box.” While the use of pesticides may be the needed course in some instances, there are other control methods that can be beneficial.
To explain further what integrated pest management is, Hanson said it is a science-based decision-making process that identifies and reduces risks from pests and pest management related strategies. Risks with this include financial, human health and the environment.
Insects that threaten the well-being of alfalfa are sporadic insects, such as the pea aphid, variegated cutworm, plant bugs and blister beetles, Hanson said. Focused scouting can be achieved for alfalfa weevil in the early season with potato leafhopper in the late season, he said.
“So for our alfalfa IPM, one of the things we really want to keep in mind is that we do have those three control tools out there and that’s our natural enemies. There are a lot of insects out there that are basically helping keep the bad insect populations down, so if you have insurance insecticides out there, or just if you’re needing to spray a lot, you can get flare ups because of that, so keep that in mind,” he said.
When it comes to using “insurance” insecticides, Hanson said using th
em may actually make the producer’s alfalfa insect problems worse for several reasons. For instance, he said, insecticides kill beneficial insects, the lost biological control could cause other insect problems to flare up, overuse can lead to insecticide-resistant insect populations and it creates extra input costs when it’s actually not needed at the time.
Hanson said if producers can get away without treating for on
e year, it can help a lot in the long run.
While the alfalfa weevil may be small, it’s relatively easy to see where it has made itself at home. The difference between a healthy alfalfa crop and one that alfalfa larvae have been feeding at is that great, he said.
During the presentation, Hanson showed an enhanced image of an alfalfa weevil larvae. Green in color, it has a black head capsule with a white stripe along its body.
Alfalfa areas that are impacted by alfalfa weevil have skeletonized leaves. The larvae feed on the leaves between the leaf veins, Hanson said.
Hanson said the life cycle of alfalfa weevils span about over a year. In the spring, overwintering adults emerge in May and June and lay eggs.
The egg stage lasts for about one to two weeks before it’s turned into a larva during summer. The larvae then feed for about two to three weeks and then enter into its pupa stage (in cocoon) for one to two weeks.
Then, during summer and fall is when the summer dormancy of adults and then overwintering occurs. By the time winter arrives, the adult alfalfa weevil has reached about one year, he said.
While alfalfa weevil adults are present in or near fields for most of the year, Hanson said the don’t cause any feeding damage or laying eggs until the next spring.
Although the alfalfa weevil has been around for a long time, Hanson said the insect is not native to Minnesota. It was introduced in 1904.
“So this is something we’ve been dealing with for over 100 years,” he said.
One of the questions that many are asking, Hanson said, is what is a natural enemy of the alfalfa weevil.
“We’re kind of wondering, like did something happen to the natural enemies out there? Are those populations getting suppressed, and is that why we’re seeing flare ups of alfalfa weevil?” he said.
To scout for alfalfa weevils, Hanson said some tools to use include a sweep net that is 15 inches in diameter, shears, a five-gallon bucket and a hand lens.
He recommends to sweep the net to check if larvae is present, then cutting 30 stems across the field at ground level. Afterward, record each plant’s height and shake in the five-gallon bucket to determine average larvae per stem in the field; and to mow, if it’s at 16 inches or near early-bud stage, he said.
When it comes to the potato leafhopper, it creates a V-shaped yellowing of the plant and stunts its growth, Hanson said. As with the alfalfa weevil, the increasing resistance to insecticides is concerning, Hanson said.
To scout for the potato leafhopper, Hanson said to take the net and perform 20 sweeps in five locations. One sweep is considered to be one swing with the net at an 180 degree angle.
Afterward, he said, average the number of potato leafhoppers per sweep and to avoid windy and wet conditions, as well as field edges.
