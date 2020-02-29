When Lesley Pierce’s boss nominated her for March Employee of the Month she noted Pierce’s commitment to her work, passion for staying informed on the latest trends and friendly interactions with customers.
To Pierce, these are just some reasons why she loves her job.
“I am a people person,” she said. “I think the people are a huge part of it and I think the variety is nice. You don’t usually live the same day twice cause I do everything from cuts and colors to facials, manicures, pedicures, spray tans to body waxing, it’s all different.”
Pierce went back to school for beauty when she was 27, after feeling a need to leave her desk job. Now after eight years as a cosmetologist manager, she doesn’t see herself anywhere else.
“It’s just hair, but it’s not just hair that you do. Hair is important to a lot of us, it’s what we wear every day and we want to feel good about it. I think helping someone feel good about that is huge,” she said.
Gina Vetter and Anna Hanson, two Chamber of Commerce members, made appointments at the salon, but were really there to give Pierce the big news, that she was the March Employee of the Month.
“I literally was coming down the stairs to pick my next appointment up and take her to the back to cut her hair. And it was Anna and then Gina was sitting there and Gina also had an appointment so I was like ‘What are you doing?’” Pierce said.
That’s when they told her the news. Pierce’s co-workers caught the whole event on camera and posted the video to Facebook.
“It was very embarrassing and very, very surprising,” Pierce said.
The staff at the salon are like family, Pierce said. So she credits them for how much she enjoys her job and said the amount of team work there is instrumental to her job.
“It feels good to be recognized definitely, but like I said before it’s very much a team effort around here. I don’t think any of us get told all the time how much good we do for each other and for people in our chair,” she said.
Along with her recognition, Pierce received gift certificates to use at local businesses. This month’s certificates are from: Bursch Travel Agency, Domino’s, Fitness Connection, Franciscan Sisters, Linden Hill Historic Event Center, Melgram Jewelers, Perkin’s Restaurant and Bakery, Subway and Thrive with Vision.
