Michael Leidenfrost and Courtney Strohmeier have been chosen as the February Students of the Month at Pierz Healy High School for the 2020-21 school year. They were chosen by the faculty committee at Pierz Healy High School, recognizing their high academic standards, leadership qualities and participation in extracurricular activities.
Leidenfrost is the son of Joyce and Tom Leidenfrost. Younger sisters Katie and Sophie, as well as older brother, Andy, round out the family.
Active in Peer Helping, football, basketball and baseball, Leidenfrost lists the three sports as his favorite activities.
“I love to compete and playing sports with my friends is one of my favorite things about school,” he said.
It is also in competition with one of those sports that Leidenfrost said he had the most memorable experience of high school — playing basketball in Duluth last year for section playoffs.
“Although it didn’t end how we wanted, it was a blast going up to Duluth and playing in front of a huge crowd,” he said. “Also, the bus rides were really fun and after we got home, we’d always go to someone’s house.”
Danny Saehr, Leidenfrost’s coach in another of those sports — football, called him a leader.
“As good of an athlete as he is, he’s even a better person, and that’s saying a lot,” Saehr said. “Michael treats others the right way. Michael is a great leader and our role model in our school and others recognized this by electing him captain of his sports teams.
“He has a tremendous work ethic and desire to succeed in whatever he’s doing,” Saehr said. “It’s very evident that Michael was raised the right way with all the positive qualities he possesses.”
Leidenfrost looked up to his father, one of the parents who raised him right, as his role model.
“My dad is a very hard worker and he’s a very selfless person,” Leidenfrost said. “I look up to my dad and hopefully as my high school career comes to an end and I move into adult life, I can become more and more like him.”
As for his greatest accomplishment so far, Leidenfrost listed winning the state football championship in 2019.
“The football season is long and it takes a lot of hard work and ending it off by winning state is a big accomplishment,” he said. “That football season and that team will always be one of my favorite high school memories.”
After high school, he’ll miss the friends who he said would describe him as competitive, but fun and always ready to do anything. Leidenfrost plans to work on the home farm, while contemplating the possibility of attending college to take an ag management class.
Strohmeier is the daughter of Jim and Jaime Strohmeier and has one younger sister, Lyndsey.
While being active in volleyball, basketball (captain), Minnesota Honor Society, WEB (Where Everyone Belongs), Peer Helping, Yearbook and EPIC, Strohmeier has also maintained her academic status. She is on the A honor roll, is an Academic All-State and Academic All-Conference for both volleyball and basketball, and was First Team All-Conference for basketball.
Basketball is her favorite activity, “because I love the team unity, competition and adrenaline rush.”
One of Strohmeier’s memorable experiences has been playing “sardines” around town and spending time of the lake with friends.
Explaining why her parents are her biggest role models, Strohmeier said, “They have taught me to always be kind to others, pushed me to work hard in everything I do, and have taught me to step out of my comfort zone to better myself and others around me.”
As she graduates from high school, Strohmeier said she will miss seeing her friends, who consider her laid back, bubbly and adventurous, as well as playing sports.
She plans to attend Bemidji State University to pursue a degree as a registered nurse.
As Students of the Month, Leidenfrost and Strohmeier are eligible for $1,500 scholarships from Farmers and Merchants State Bank
