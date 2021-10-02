Legendary Coach Jerry Cool remembered by many

A legend. That is what Little Falls Flyers Coach Gerald “Jerry” Cool was and continues to be to thousands of students he coached and people he encountered over the years. While his death is mourned by many, his life and the impact he made is celebrated, as well.
“Coach Cool was like a father figure to me,” said Melanie (Melby) Sorenson of Newfolden (state girls champion team 1980 and third place team 1981).
As Cool was Sorenson’s coach for seven years, she spent countless hours with him. He just had a special way of making people feel respected, even in the midst of being corrected, she said.
“If he got after you in a game or practice, it was followed by a hug, smile or word of encouragement, usually all three. His memory will always live fondly in my soul,” Sorenson said.
One characteristic about Cool Kathleen (Thielen) Thompson of Darien, Conn. (1980 State Championship Team) remembers the most was his big smile.
“He knew exactly when you needed that bit of encouragement, and that smile worked. He was a great coach and knew how to create a great team. He will be greatly missed,” she said.
Coach Cool died peacefully Aug. 25, with his loving wife, Vicki, by his side. Looking to the beginning of his life’s journey, Cool was born in Parcoal, W. Va. to Jim and Genevieve Cool. He joined the United States Air Force after he graduated from high school. After serving for four years in the Air Force, Cool later attended the University of North Dakota, where he majored in mathematics and physics. Eventually, he obtained master’s degrees in both subjects and began teaching high school mathematics and physics as well as coaching girls basketball.
After Cool died, those he had impacted continued to share their memories of him. Three memories stick out the most to Karen Johnson, who graduated from Little Falls Community High School in 1982 and was a part of the 1980 championship team, the 1981 third place team and the 1982 team, which lost to St. Cloud-Apollo — which went on to become state champions — in the sub-section finals.
“Big Jer was the most compassionate coach,” she said.
However, if the girls ever complained about practicing six days a week for more than three hours, and that they only had Sundays, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Years Day off, he’d offer a smile and a clever response.
“He’d say, ‘Do you want to be in the state tournament or do you want to be on your couch watching it?’” she said.
Johnson said that it wasn’t unusual for Cool to forget their names at times. Since her last name is Johnson, she was frequently called, “Olson, Nelson, Johnson — whatever your name is, get over there” by Cool. Eventually, it led to the nickname, “Oly,” Johnson said.
Johnson recalls one game where her team’s bench received a technical foul, and Cool became very big-eyed and looked at the players to see which one had said something. More than once he had told the players to pay attention if they were put into the game. However, the kicker was, Johnson said, it wasn’t one of the players. It turned out to be Erna Mae Wetzel, a fan who was sitting behind the bench, she said.
“We got a few laughs about that. There are so many more stories I could share, and the memories are many. Big Jer was such a huge part of molding who I am today. I am forever grateful,” Johnson said.
Tina Keller of Vermillion, S.D. played for Cool for all four years of high school until she graduated in 1980. She was a part of the team that won Cool’s first state championship.
Keller said that while she has many memories of Cool, from his consistent playing of “Sweet Georgia Brown” during practice and warm-up to his not always gentle exhortations to do better, his biggest legacy was his ability to get the best from his players.
“He taught us how to play basketball and instilled in us a deep love for the game. Many of his former players continued to play the game well after they left Little Falls, and some of us still play as we approach our 60th year,” she said.
Keller said that when she started playing basketball, Title IX was in its infancy, but Cool always made sure the girls team was on equal footing with the boys.
“Coach Cool will be primarily remembered for his basketball coaching success, but I also had him for numerous math classes during my time at Little Falls Community High School. He had the same attitude in the math classes as he had on the basketball court — that girls could be successful at anything, provided they put their minds to it. I’m certain that his encouragement played a large role in my choice of physics as a career path. He will be missed by many,” Keller said.
Mary (Thomes) Watkins of Minneapolis played for Cool from 1993-1996. Like others he coached, she has a wide variety of memories of him, including the kind, but traditional gesture of bringing the team fresh Florida oranges during their Christmas break practices.
“He always had such a big smile when he entered the gym, and no matter the outcome of our games, he was proud of each and everyone one of us. He will always have a special place in my heart and will be dearly missed by many,” Watkins said.
Jessica Schmiesing of Thief River Falls remembers Cool for the lasting impact he made with each of his players, and even more so, for the difference he and his wife made in her life when she was going through hard times.
“Coach Jer loved his players with all his heart and supported us all through the challenging years of teenager to adult. He was like a father as much as a coach. When times got hard in our home when my parents were getting divorced, Jerry and Vicki invited me in and made a safe place for me before games. It’s a gesture I will always remember,” she said.
Schmiesing recalls when her family moved to Little Falls in 1980. She had already started playing varsity as a freshman in the smaller town she had lived in and was a pretty good player. Her dad’s notoriety in Central Minnesota as an All-American from St. Cloud State University, playing basketball, also landed the family on the front page news when they moved to Little Falls.
“I was terrified and felt incredible pressure from everyone to be a standout in a team that had just won the state tournament. As soon as we moved, I started to learn next level basketball,” she said.
Schmiesing said several basketball players, such as LeeAnne Grosso, Peg Urbanski, Marie Festler and Betty Spillum, invited her to play summer pickup ball.
“I came home with a split lip and ate a giant piece of humble pie. These girls were at a different level. They were amazing players with discipline, drive and team spirit. They were in it together. I felt honored to learn from legends,” she said.
Looking back, Schmiesing said that as her first season in Little Falls began, she quickly learned why all the young women she had met were amazing players. They had learned from one of the best — Coach Jerry Cool.
“He was old-fashioned. He drove hard work, hustle, grit, commitment and team. He knew how to connect with each of us individually and challenged us to be better players than we believed we could be. By trusting and learning from each other, we became a team; and a winning team at that,” she said.
One of the nicknames Cool picked up during his coaching career was “The GOAT (Greatest of All Time.” Schmiesing said that while Cool is remembered for his actions on the court, what made him the GOAT was the love he had for his family and his athletes.
“He loved his wife, Vicki, and raised amazing children who grew into wonderful adults,” she said.
Schmiesing was also teammates with his daughter, Julie, and later, friends with his son, Barry, and his family in White Bear Lake.
“I am honored to have been coached by the GOAT, Jerry Cool. The world lost a good man and coach, but his spirit lives on in so many,” she said.
Recently, Sue (Lies) Silber moved back to Little Falls after having been away for 36 years. While unpacking, she said, she came across a photo of a visit she made to Cool shortly after she graduated from the University of St. Thomas. The photo was of her, Cool, Vicki and her former teammate, Sandy Larson.
“The photo was all joy. It got me thinking again about Jerry and 100 stories,” she said.
One of those stories was when Silber was in her sophomore year (1983) and Cool asked her to demonstrate some weight training exercises. By chance, the bar slipped and she broke her clavicle. As a result, she was out of practice for a couple of weeks.
“It was totally my fault, but Big Jer felt so bad that I didn’t dare tell him how much it hurt. In the end, it didn’t impact the team or our season, but I learned a lot about how deeply compassionate Big Jer was and what it mean to care for and mentor another,” she said.
Reminiscing, Silber said Cool was among the most important mentors in her life. Since she was the last of 10 children and born six months after her father died, Cool became a key father figure for her.
“I am so grateful for his life and all the ways that it impacted mine. God rest his soul; I can’t wait to see him again,” she said.
Since Cool was her down the road neighbor, Mary (Vosen) Gwost, who was the 1980 state championship starting guard, said he was her ride home to and from practice and games.
“We had many conversations about basketball on our short ride home. I never realized it, but these conversations were a way for him to say, ‘Vosie, you got this.’ He believed in me and our team and we showed him how much we appreciated him by working hard to achieve a trip to the state tournament, winning it in 1980,” she said.
Still today, reminiscing about her time being coached by Cool, Deb Hilmerson of Prior Lake, can still remember the way Cool yelled, “Hilmy,” whenever she was doing something wrong on the basketball court. It makes her laugh at the memory, Hilmerson said.
Hilmerson said she had the opportunity to play basketball for Cool for four years, from 1980-1984. She was a senior and captain when the team won the state championship in 1984.
“He was such a great person, amazing coach and true supporter of his student athletes,” she said.
Hilmerson credits Cool and his incredible coaching to leading her to receive a five-year full-ride scholarship to play basketball at the University of Minnesota.
“He had an infectious smile and was truly fun to be around. He pushed us hard to be the best person and player we could be,” she said.
One thing is for certain, Hilmerson said — “The world lost another great person, man, father, friend and legendary coach. He will be greatly missed.”
Moving up to play varsity as a freshman, Julie (Spillum) Whitworth of Detroit Lakes, is forever thankful for the honor of playing basketball with Cool as a coach. Graduating in 1991, she played for him for four years.
“Three of those four years brought us to the state tournament, which experiences I will never forget. Not only did Coach make us work hard, but he made sure we took care of each other. I loved my teammates and respected each one of them. We knew our role on the team and that each practice and game was a team effort,” she said.
Whitworth said she is very thankful to Cool for all of the life lessons she learned on the basketball court. Values and lessons that are still with her to this day, and that she is instilling into her children.
“Rest in peace, Big Jer,” she said.
Remembering Cool, Peg Urbanski of Little Falls said he was not only a great coach, but also like a dad to her. At first, she was his manager of the eighth grade boys and played basketball with them instead of the girls. Then, when Cool moved up to coach the high school girls, she followed.
Always striving to help his student athletes improve, Urbanski recalls some of his famous words.
“He said, ‘The day that I quit yelling at you and coaching you is a day that you better be worried, because then I’ve given up on you,’” she said.
LeeAnne Grosso of Little Falls, who was a part of the team who won the state championship in 1980, said that Cool had a special way of making his players want to be better.
Grosso recalls the year before the team won the state championship in 1980. Cool had brought them to watch the championship game the year before. That year, Urbanski also wrote in Grosso’s yearbook that a year from then, they would win the state championship. A year later, they did.
Many memories are shared and remembered by those who knew Cool. Listening to other people’s memories also trigger other experiences. A coach, a husband, a dad and a father, he made a lasting impact on so many people, Grosso said. He is missed and loved.
