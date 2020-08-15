Tony Raydell Lee, 50, Bemidji, was convicted of a felony for violating a domestic abuse no contact order in Morrison County District Court.
The charge stemmed from a Jan. 11 incident, when a patrol officer reported observing a vehicle speeding on Highway 10.
The driver was pulled over and identified as Lee.
The officer identified the passenger as a woman who has an order for protection (OFP) against Lee.
Lee was arrested for violation of the OFP.
Due to previous violations the offense was enhanced to a felony.
Lee was sentenced to 15 months in prison with a stay for five years, five years of supervised probation and a $50 fine.
