Tony Raydell Lee, 50, Bemidji, was convicted of a felony for violating a domestic abuse no contact order in Morrison County District Court.

The charge stemmed from a Jan. 11 incident, when a patrol officer reported observing a vehicle speeding on Highway 10.

The driver was pulled over and identified as Lee.

The officer identified the passenger as a woman who has an order for protection (OFP) against Lee.

Lee was arrested for violation of the OFP.

Due to previous violations the offense was enhanced to a felony.

Lee was sentenced to 15 months in prison with a stay for five years, five years of supervised probation and a $50 fine.

