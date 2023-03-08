LeClair faces tough competition at state Blake Bartels Blake Bartels Sports Editor Author email Mar 8, 2023 Mar 8, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Little Falls’ Hank LeClair looks for an opening as he wrestles Eden Prairie’s Julian Berg at the State Tournament. by Jason Olson jason.olson@apgecm.com Little Falls’ Hank LeClair traveled to St. Paul to compete in the State Tournament, March, 2-4. Unfortunately, he was unable to place, but he didn’t go down without a fight.LeClair won his first match over Eden Prairie’s Julian Berg. LeClair was able to win easily, taking down Berg in a 14-3 major decision.In the quarterfinals, LeClair suffered his first loss, falling to Maple Grove’s Ben Schultz. Despite his best efforts, LeClair was unable to get the win, falling after a 6-1 decision.He fell to the consolation rounds, where he was unable to stay in the tournament. Jackson Cercioglu of St. Thomas Academy ended LeClair’s run early in a 6-3 decision.LeClair finished the regular season with a win-loss record of 39-2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Little Falls Flyers Wrestling Hank Leclair Blake Bartels Sports Editor Author email Follow Blake Bartels Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morrison County Record News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Benusa accused of stealing from Bowlus Fire Relief for more than 11 years Royalton man injured in Benton County rollover, Wednesday Morrison County Arrest Warrants Pierz School District receives national HRS certification Vold resigns; Board discusses options to hire successor E-Editions Morrison County Record Mar 5, 2023 0 Online Poll Do you think all school classrooms should recite the ‘Pledge of Allegiance’ to start each day? You voted: Yes, it would promote patriotism and give kids a stronger sense of pride in their country. Maybe not every day, but at least a few times each week. No, I feel it’s a waste of class time. I don’t care either way. Vote View Results Back
