leclair

Little Falls’ Hank LeClair looks for an opening as he wrestles Eden Prairie’s Julian Berg at the State Tournament. 

Little Falls’ Hank LeClair traveled to St. Paul to compete in the State Tournament, March, 2-4. Unfortunately, he was unable to place, but he didn’t go down without a fight.

LeClair won his first match over Eden Prairie’s Julian Berg. LeClair was able to win easily, taking down Berg in a 14-3 major decision.

