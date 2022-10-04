The runners for the Flyers cross-country team came out and impressed the fans, Sept. 29. Both the boys and the girls finished with top performances, all-around. The boys took sixth place out of 18 teams and the girls took second out of 16 teams.
For the boys, Wyatt Baum and Connor Grant crossed the finish line in 19th and 20th, with times of 17:53.5 and 17:54.1, respectively. They were followed by Noah Cameron, who took 40th place, with a time of 18:23.1.
Brayden Paulsen and Kobi Cameron rounded out the Flyers’ top five, finishing in 53 and 65th, with times of 18:42.7 and 18:56.4, respectively.
For the girls, Grace LeClair and Malin Youngberg finished neck-and-neck, with times under 20 minutes, placing 11th and 12th, crossing the finish line in 19:42.4 and 19:42.6, respectively.
Grace Wamre took 25th, with a time of 21:00.8. Ayla Anez ran in 21:20.5, to take 28th place and Valeria Tenold crossed in 31st, with a time of 21:33.6.
This was the first time in Flyers history that two girls ran sub-20 minutes in the same race and LeClair and Youngberg both broke the Flyers’ running record.
Head Coach Megan Cameron also praised Anez and Tenold for having season best and lifetime best performances, saying they were also vital to the teams placing outcome.
“It is incredible that our team has three girls on it at the same time that have broken that 20 minute barrier,” Cameron said. “Ayla Anez, 9th grader on the varsity squad, held the record until yesterday and it was amazing to look at our varsity crew and soak in the fact that they are competitive with each other but also as a team against some of the best teams in the state.”
To the excitement of both the runners and the coaches, the Flyers girls varsity team earned an honorable mention in the state rankings this past week.
“It feels great to know that others are noticing that we are an impact team,” Cameron said. “When we show up to a meet, we are ready to compete with anyone and the confidence that the team has gained over the last year has been achieved through a lot of hard work and determination to be extraordinary, not average.”
The Flyers’ next meet is Thursday, Oct. 6, in Perham.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.