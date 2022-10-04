cc

Flyers’ Grace LeClair (left) and Malin Youngberg (right) pass Beckers’s Ella McDonald (middle) in the meet in Foley. 

The runners for the Flyers cross-country team came out and impressed the fans, Sept. 29. Both the boys and the girls finished with top performances, all-around. The boys took sixth place out of 18 teams and the girls took second out of 16 teams.

For the boys, Wyatt Baum and Connor Grant crossed the finish line in 19th and 20th, with times of 17:53.5 and 17:54.1, respectively. They were followed by Noah Cameron, who took 40th place, with a time of 18:23.1.

Tags

Load comments