Jeremy Kelvin Leavins, 42, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of second degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
According to the criminal complaint, on March 12, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a female victim who allegedly stated Leavins assaulted her with a firearm in her vehicle at an address in Little Falls.
The deputy made contact with the victim, who made a statement alleging that she was leaving her apartment when another vehicle approached. Leavins was allegedly inside the vehicle with another adult female, the latter of whom went up to an apartment while Leavins got into the passenger seat of the victim’s vehicle. While inside the victim’s vehicle, they allegedly began to argue.
According to the complaint, at some point during the argument, Leavins “pulled out a handgun and held the handgun up to her head.” He allegedly then moved the gun away from her head and “fired numerous rounds” into the dash of the victim’s vehicle. The victim allegedly told law enforcement she was terrified and scared for her life.
The victim then got out of the vehicle, thinking Leavins would also exit. After Leavins got out of the vehicle and went up to the apartment, the victim allegedly got back into the vehicle, but it would not start because of the bullets. The victim stated that she began walking down Haven Road and called 911.
Deputies attempted to locate Leavins in the apartment, but the other female allegedly said he jumped out of a back window and ran into a wooded area. Deputies were unable to locate him.
Deputies noted that the victim’s vehicle was full of bullet holes. They were allegedly able to secure 13 9-millimeter shell casings from inside the vehicle. The inside of the vehicle “smelled like fresh gunpowder,” according to the complaint.
Leavins’ whereabouts are still unknown. A felony warrant has been issued. He also has a felony warrant for his arrest in McLeod County that was issued in June 2020.
If convicted, Leavins faces up to seven years imprisonment and/or a fine of $14,000.
