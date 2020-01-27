Learning math made fun through educational software program

Last fall, the Little Falls Community Middle School (LFCMS) piloted the Assessment and LEarning in Knowledge Spaces (ALEKS) program and it has been very successful.
“It makes learning fun,” said sixth grade student Kyri Baker.
Susan Benjamin, science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) teacher, said she and Principal Wade Mathers were impressed by what the program had to offer. They learned about it while they attended a personalized learning conference in Milwaukee, Wis. about a year ago.
“We got to visit some schools that were doing a lot of different things. One of the things they were doing was the ALEKS program, so we got to see it in action, talk to the teachers there about it and that inspired us to do it here,” she said.
ALEKS is an educational software program that is based on Knowledge Space Theory and identifies what a student already knows, is capable of learning, has learned and is ready to learn next. The program is available in various subjects from mathematics and the natural sciences to selected topics in business and the social sciences.
The program LFCMS is using is solely focused on mathematics. At this time, about 65 students participate in the program, but Benjamin and mathematics teacher Katrina Bigalk are hoping that number will change to include all sixth grade students next school year.
Benjamin and Bigalk alternate using ALEKS and regular math class to every other day.
One thing Benjamin likes the most about ALEKS is that it enables the students to access a lesson plan that is tailored to their ability.
“One of the big things with this program is that each student can work on something different. It is designed to be at their level, so it will be a little bit of a challenge, but not too big of a challenge. It allows them to, at all levels, make progress without Katrina and I having to create 23 different assignments. We wouldn’t be able to do that,” she said.
After a student has learned in-depth about a specific subject within mathematics, such as distributing properties, fractions or how to calculate percentages, the student then completes a knowledge test of about 30 questions or problems to solve. Afterward, ALEKS will give them immediate feedback on how they did.
“I like that they don’t have to wait for one of us to correct their paper and give them feedback. That way they can get it right away. It speeds up their ability to learn new things,” Benjamin said.
If a student still has a difficulty understanding after accessing ALEKS’ explanation, Benjamin and Bigalk are there to offer extra support.
Bigalk said she has seen an improvement in the ALEKS participants when they attend regular math classes. Many have already learned about some of the mathematical topics, which not only makes regular math class easier for them, but also boosts their confidence.
“That’s really cool to see,” she said.
While the students like ALEKS overall, there are certain aspects of the program they favor. For Gaskin it is that it allows her to study at her own pace.
“I like it. That’s pretty cool,” she said.
For sixth grade student Kylie Berendt just being able to see the progress she has made has been helpful. It gives her a visual reassurance that she is making progress, even when she struggles from time to time, she said.
“I like it,” she said.
Baker also enjoys the ability to see her progress. By looking at her time line, she can also determine what days she worked harder as well as when she did not. To her, it is an incentive to spur herself on to do better, she said.
One of the things sixth grade student Madi Pint likes the most about ALEKS is that she is able to choose which topics she wants to learn. She also likes that she can see how many more topics she has to master before she can move on to the next one.
“It all makes it more fun to learn,” she said.
Benjamin said the program was partially funded by a portion of a $2,000 grant the school received from the National Education Association. The other remaining portion was included in the school’s budget. She estimates the program costs about $30 per student per school year.
Since ALEKS provides individual learning at their pace, Benjamin said some students have set their goal to finish the sixth grade curriculum before the end of the semester, so they can get a head start into the seventh grade curriculum.
“The only limit to their progress is their own effort and the time they put into it,” she said.
