LeAnn Pettow, women’s health nurse practitioner (WHNP), joins Lakewood Health System’s women’s health staff.
Originally from New York Mills, Pettow received her bachelor of arts in nursing degree from Concordia College and her master of nursing degree from the University of Cincinnati. Pettow is a member of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and Nurse Practitioners in Women’s Health.
As a women’s health nurse practitioner, Pettow focuses on the overall health of women throughout their lifespan. She can see women of all ages after puberty for their healthcare needs, including physicals, STD screenings, primary care and birth control, as well as seeing patients collaboratively with their provider throughout their prenatal and postpartum care.
“I look forward to building relationships with patients and continuing to see them throughout their lifespan,” said Pettow. “I’m passionate about ensuring access to quality healthcare in rural communities and I love that Lakewood has brought in so many great opportunities for health resources in the area. I’m excited to join the team and continue to provide our patients with outstanding care.”
Pettow is married to Chance, her junior high sweetheart. They have two dogs name Nova and Madi. In her free time, Pettow loves to travel, read, spend time outside, hike, hunt, enjoy a good cup of coffee and spend time with friends and family.
