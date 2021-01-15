Zeke Jackson took his education into his own hands.
Now, he’s advocating for other students who want to do the same.
Jackson, a 2019 graduate of Little Falls Community High School, is the executive director of People for PSEO, a nonprofit organization which aims to promote, defend and expand opportunities for PSEO students.
“Without a doubt, PSEO is the best decision I could have ever made for my own personal growth, as well as my academic growth,” said Jackson, who is now a double-major in finance and political science at the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Business.
PSEO, which stands for Post-Secondary Enrollment Options, is a dual credit program which allows high school juniors and seniors to enroll at colleges and universities and earn both high school and college credits free of charge to the student or their family. Students can go full-time to a post-secondary institution, split time between high school and college, or just take a few college courses online while remaining in high school full-time.
Jackson, 20, learned about the program when he was a freshman at LFCHS. Knowing already that he wanted to attend college at the University of Minnesota or go out of state, he set out to learn more about PSEO. Once he found out that, as an LFCHS student, he was not limited to attending Central Lakes College or St. Cloud State University, he dove right in. During his junior year of high school, Jackson was already a full-time student at the U of M.
“A big benefit for me was, it gave me the time and space to figure out what I wanted to do academically,” Jackson said. “I think, being in that college environment, it was easier to explore the interests that I already had.”
It wasn’t long, however, before Jackson learned there were hurdles he had to overcome in making such a big life decision. Those difficulties have helped shape the three program centers of People for PSEO — Registration Center, Student Center and Policy Center.
Before even moving to the Twin Cities for his junior year of high school and first at the U of M, he was already experiencing some of the negative impacts that, he said, come from a lack of understanding about the program.
“When I enrolled in PSEO, I actually lost some friends over it,” he said. “For some people it’s almost like a loyalty thing. They believe you think you’re too good or too smart for high school or something like that.”
When he arrived at the U of M and met other PSEO students, he soon realized they were experiencing the same things. Many, he said, including Jackson himself, were feeling the pressures of being stuck between two worlds.
Out of that, the Student Center was born. It was created out of a desire to give PSEO students a built-in peer group of people going through many of the same issues. It also opens doors to mentorship opportunities. He said People for PSEO is working to get a PSEO Club or group of some variety set up at every college and university in Minnesota.
Likely the biggest catalyst for getting him involved in People for PSEO happened later in his junior year. Despite attending classes full time at the U of M, he was still a student at LFCHS. He was told by the school’s administration, however, that he could not come to prom. He said the situation was eventually resolved and he was able to attend, but it got him thinking more about the lack of knowledge that might exist about PSEO among school faculty and staff.
“How can we expect students to enroll in PSEO, or even know about it, if the school administration doesn’t even understand how it works?” Jackson said.
He began to talk with his advisers at the U of M, where he eventually was put in touch with Director of the Center for School Change Joe Nathan. At the time, Nathan was in the process of setting up People for PSEO, and Jackson was on hand as a volunteer for the group’s first board meeting.
During his first summer of involvement with the program — the one between his junior and senior years of high school — he spent his time creating a catalog of schools and what policies they had about PSEO. Some, he said, had strange policies such as not allowing PSEO students to be inducted into the National Honor Society, or they would not weigh the grades in their college courses differently than those their high school peers were taking in terms of figuring their GPA.
“Some high schools just had really weird policies that, I don’t really understand why they’d implement them unless they didn’t want students to enroll in PSEO,” Jackson said.
Part of that, he believes, is due to the funding formula regarding PSEO students. Currently, those students aren’t counted in the school district’s enrollment numbers that determine state funding, even though they are considered students in the district.
“I don’t think any of this is malicious on the part of the schools,” Jackson said. “They just don’t talk about it because of the way the funding formula works, and the faculty members sometimes don’t understand the policy.”
Just before his senior year of high school, Jackson was named executive director of People for PSEO. The group consists entirely of current PSEO students, PSEO alumni or PSEO advocates. His involvement in the program has allowed him to apply what he’s learning in school to real world problems.
“Whenever there’s a problem in society, the best ones to put in charge of solving it are those who are directly impacted,” Jackson said.
On top of helping future and current PSEO students through the Registration and Student Centers, the third program is the Policy Center. The Center conducts research on policy regarding PSEO and advocates for the benefits of the program to state lawmakers. Members of People for PSEO have spoken at the Capitol in St. Paul and shared their stories on how PSEO changed their lives for the better.
Jackson said one of the most significant ways in which PSEO can help society as a whole is by reducing student debt and breaking the cycle of poverty.
“You hear about students who come from low-income situations and they could go to college as a first (generation student) because of PSEO,” he said. “It also allows students to test the waters of college and understand that post-secondary education is something anyone can achieve. It’s equipping them with the confidence to achieve both in high school and in college.”
Jackson said enrolling in PSEO saved him a lot of time and money. When he first started attending classes at the U of M, he wanted to go into a STEM-related career. He said it took him one semester of working in a biology research lab to know science wasn’t a good fit for him. So, before his third year of college when he had to start paying for courses, he didn’t have to spend any money to find out what academic path among his interests suited him best.
That is one of the largest pieces of advice Jackson said he gives to students considering PSEO: to identify what they might want to do after graduation. He said it doesn’t make sense for a student who wants to be a welder to spend four years at a university when they can get a great education at a technical or community college.
That said, he encourages high school students to give college courses a try. The benefits of dual credit programs go far beyond the classroom, he said.
“Another reason I think PSEO is so good for students is, it moves the power of your own personal learning into your hands,” Jackson said. “The state is taking that money that normally goes to the school district and putting it in the hands of students. That’s so incredibly powerful.”
