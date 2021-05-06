Little Falls Community High School (LFCHS) announced that Layla Waltman was chosen as the Girl of the Month for April. She is the daughter of Mike and Beth Waltman.
Waltman’s academic achievements are evidenced by her induction and two-year membership in the LFCHS Honor Society. Additionally, her leadership skills have been recognized by staff who have chosen her to be a two-year Link Leader
Co-curricular activities have been extremely important to Waltman. Being a varsity member of the Flyer swim team has certainly provided some fantastic opportunities and memories for her. As a junior, she participated at the state swim meet and helped her 400 freestyle relay team break the school record four times — twice at sections and twice at state. This feat places Waltman’s name on the record board at the school pool.
The Homecoming Committee and Yearbook Committee have also benefited from Waltman’s presence during her junior and senior years.
“It has been a joy having Layla Waltman in advisory throughout her high school career. Layla has been a hardworking student at Little Falls High School, and she has great aspirations in life that she is prepared to achieve,” said John Morgan, LFCHS math teacher. “This school year has been a challenging year, but Layla has stayed focused and has proven successful. Layla is a quiet leader, leading by actions. These qualities have held true in the pool as well as becoming a Link Leader and role model for younger students.”
“Layla has been trustworthy as a teaching assistant in many math classrooms. She has kept a positive attitude and outlook on her future and been a good friend to others,” Morgan said.
Tim Corbett, Waltman’s swim coach for much of her high school career, is excited to have the opportunity to congratulate Waltman on her selection as April Student of the Month.
“Having taught Waltman in the classroom and coached her in the pool, I have been able to watch her develop into the wonderful young lady she has become. She experiences difficulties like everyone else, but her positive outlook on life enables her to overcome the obstacles in her path,” Corbett said. “She is not afraid to set aggressive goals because she is willing to do whatever it takes to succeed. She worked in practice like the swimmer she wanted to be instead of the swimmer she was. It was, therefore, no surprise to me when she became the swimmer she wanted to be. She expected to get faster because she worked so hard and believed. That attitude could not help but spread to others around her. She leaves Little Falls with her name on the record board in the pool, but the impact she had on others, including me, will last much longer.”
Volunteer activities of Waltman include decorating for Christmas at the mansions, participating in her church choir and sharing her time with her church community at the annual bazaar.
When she is not in school, Waltman enjoys hanging out with friends, camping, rollerblading, swimming, boating and participating in many other outdoor activities like deer hunting.
After graduation, Waltman will be attending Central Lakes Community College. Upon completion of her generals, she will transfer for either physical or occupational therapy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.