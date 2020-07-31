To the Editor:
The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association represents Minnesota’s public safety officers, including police, corrections officials, dispatchers and firefighters.
We’re writing to urge your support and vote for Senator Paul Gazelka in the Senate District 9 Primary Election on Aug. 11, as well as the General Election on Nov. 3. The MPPOA wholeheartedly endorses Sen. Gazelka because he is exceptional advocate for those in Cass, Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties and surrounding areas and townships in the Minnesota State Senate.
Sen. Gazelka is a strong supporter of our first responders and public safety officials. He stands against attempts to defund and dismantle the police, and promotes public safety legislation that keeps communities safe.
Please join us in supporting Sen. Paul Gazelka by voting for him in the Aug. 11 Primary Election, and the Nov. 3 General Election.
— Brian Peters, executive director, Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, St. Paul
