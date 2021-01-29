To the Editor:
Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was furious that the FBI investigated her use of an illegal server in her home, rather than Department of State server. To deflect from her action, she hired a lawyer, Perkins Coie, who paid Christopher Steele for a “dossier” against her opponents (oldest political trick in the world).
After a $34 million investigation by Special Council Mueller, her opponent was found innocent, not before the U.S. House of Representatives moved to impeach the elected president. Note: Hillary’s husband, previous president, was also impeached by the U.S. House.
Hundreds of people were affected by Mueller’s investigation of Trump’s campaign team and the “dossier”; a FISA court, law offices, media, DOJ, FIB, CIA. Some went bankrupt, some lost their homes, were fired, broke the law or were intimidated.
Meanwhile, from Wuhan, China, came the COVID-19 virus as a pandemic, killing millions around the world; a maker of computers dominated with worldwide projects; China had a huge military, control of Hong Kong and had compromised banks, universities, nuclear facilities and politicians. People were afraid.
Jan. 20, Hillary’s opponent now out of office, her ally was inaugurated, protected by 25,000 National Guard.
Moral: “Never underestimate the power of a woman.”
