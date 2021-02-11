Brekanda Lashinski and Logan Schmidtz have been chosen as the January Students of the Month at Pierz Healy High School for the 2020-21 school year. They were chosen by the faculty committee at Pierz Healy High School, recognizing their high academic standards, leadership qualities and participation in extracurricular activities.
Lashinski is the daughter of Jackie and Jason Lashinski and has a brother, Brodric, and a sister, Brittany, who lives in Texas.
Active in high school extracurriculars. Lashinski has been involved in volleyball, where she was captain in her senior year, dance, where she was captain both her sophomore and senior years and track all through her high school career.
She is also involved in WEB (Where Everybody Belongs), Minnesota Honor Society (MHS) and Peer Helping and has been on the A honor throughout her high school years.
Lashinski named dance as her favorite activity.
“The reason I love dance so much is because it allows me to express how I feel and have a break from reality,” she said. “I tend to overthink things a lot and having dance in my life saves me from going crazy.”
Her love of dance also accounts for her most memorable high school experience, that being making it to state in dance.
Jackie, her mother, is Lashinski’s role model.
“The person who has been the most influential on me is my mother. She has always been there for me, especially in the last few years,” she said. “She is such a strong, intelligent and confident woman who shows me that everything in life has a purpose, even if it is as small as receiving a compliment. If it wasn’t for my mother, I wouldn’t be the person I am today.”
Over the past few years, Lashinski said she has realized her greatest accomplishment is “finding who I truly am.”
“I have learned that not everything in life is easy and mistakes are bound to happen,” she said. “In finding who God intended me to be, I’ve learned that self-love is more important than what others think of you.”
Physical education and health instructor Sandy Tautges said it was no surprise that Lashinski was selected as Student of the Month.
“Her determination and grit is always showing in every class,” Tautges said. “Brekanda is one of the hardest working students I have had in any of my classes. She strives for success no matter what she is attempting to do. She puts in a tremendous amount of time and effort to reach a top academic aptitude.”
Lashinski said she will miss going into school early in the morning to talk with Tautges, as she heads to the University of Minnesota – Rochester after graduation, to pursue a career in sonography.
Schmidtz, the son of Diane and Dale Schmidtz, lettered twice as student manager of track and field, was president of EPIC (Encouraging Positive Influences and Choices), was a photographer for Yearbook and made the A honor roll every semester.
Being student manager of track and field tops Schmidtz’s favorite activities.
“I get to experience many different events while also being able to have fun with the team,” he said. “In track and field, if you get bored with one event, there is always another event going on that you may enjoy.”
In choosing a role model, Schmidtz named his mother. “She is always there to help and has made a large contribution in shaping me into the way I am,” he said.
Pushing through all of the challenges he has faced is what Schmidtz chose as his greatest accomplishment so far in his life.
Schmidtz will miss the friends who describe him as kind, talkative, open-minded, smart, energetic, funny and compassionate, as he graduates and moves on to study meteorology at St. Cloud State University.
As Students of the Month, Lashinski and Schmidtz are eligible for $1,500 scholarships from Farmers and Merchants State Bank
