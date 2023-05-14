    This year, Larson Abstract Company in Little Falls is celebrating 100 years. It is a milestone that staff, clients and people in the communities of Morrison County and surrounding counties are excited about and proud of.

    “What does it mean to be a part of something that has been around for 100 years — everything. We are so proud to be a part of a community that offers as much to us, as we offer to it. After 100 years, we most likely have touched most in one way or another,” said Manager Roxanne Matsen.

Larson Abstract Company celebrates 100 years

During Larson Abstract Company’s celebration of its 100th anniversary in April, the business received a wonderful gift from the Morrison Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD). Pictured are (from left): SWCD District Manager Shannon Wettstein, Larson Abstract Manager Roxanne Matsen, Escrow Officer Jessie Dunn, Andrea Whitlow, and Farm Bill Wildlife Biologist II Destany Mankowski with SWCD/Pheasants Forever.

