We all need to do our part to keep our county safe. We can do so by reporting suspicious activity. Sometimes people are reluctant to call law enforcement because they feel their call will be a burden and tie up unnecessary resources, but the opposite is true. If law enforcement is contacted, we can sometimes deter, prevent and reduce crime.
If you witness suspicious activity, call law enforcement immediately. Examples of suspicious activity vary, but may include:
• Observing someone going door to door in your neighborhood, looking through windows.
• Someone looking through the windows of a vehicle and attempting to open the doors.
• A vehicle that has not been seen in your neighborhood, driving slowly and casing out the area.
• Short-term traffic at different hours throughout the day/night in the neighborhood that you live in.
• Someone screaming from a residence.
These are only a handful of examples, but if law enforcement is called right away, we can decide whether the reported activity warrants further investigation. Phone calls to law enforcement hours after the actual activity is observed, makes it harder for law enforcement to take appropriate action.
When law enforcement receives a call for suspicious activity, you may be asked multiple questions ranging from the location of the incident, to the vehicle or suspect description. The dispatcher may also ask the location of the incident, timeframe of activity, license plate, description of vehicle, how many people were involved, description of person(s) involved, direction of travel and what makes the activity suspicious. The caller can request to remain anonymous, but the dispatcher will still ask for your name and call back number in case the officer needs to follow up on details or ask additional questions.
Suspicious activity complaints are taken seriously. Our agency will often saturate problematic areas throughout the county to help deter illegal activity. If anyone ever wants extra patrol in the area you reside, please call our agency at (320) 632-9233. Let us know what type of activity is occurring and what time frames you are requesting extra patrol. Our duty is to protect and serve our citizens.
The next time you see something suspicious, contact the law enforcement agency that has jurisdiction in that area. Suspicious activity gets documented in a report and sometimes the information is used in future crimes which assist us in locating the suspect. By partnering together, we can be proactive and make a positive difference in the communities we serve.
Shawn Larsen is the sheriff of Morrison County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.