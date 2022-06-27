Two high school senior baseball players in Morrison County made the 47th Minnesota HS All-Star North team, Little Falls’ Zach Gwost and Upsala/Swanvillle Area’s Levi Lampert. There were twenty seniors chosen to represent the North team. Little Falls’ head baseball coach Chad Kaddatz also represented the North team.
Friday, June 24, the North team played Metro West in a tight, back and forth game. Gwost played at first and Lampert played at second and in the outfield.
In the bottom of the sixth, Lampert cracked a hit deep between right and center field for a triple. On the outfielders’ throw to third, the ball bounced past the third baseman, allowing Lampert to make it home for the eventual game winner. The North won 7-6.
That same night, the North played Metro North, with Gwost taking the start on the mound. Gwost was matched up against Aaron Smith from St. Francis, who shut down the North in the four innings he pitched.
The North took a 5-0 loss. The North’s lone hit came from Lampert, who hit his second triple of the day.
The North’s competition all finished 1-1, leaving it up to tiebreakers, Saturday, June 25.
The North allowed the fewest runs and ended up facing the undefeated Metro East team in the championship. Lampert started at second and Gwost played in the outfield and at first.
In the first inning, the North jumped out to a 2-0 start. Metro East was able to come back and tie the game in the bottom of the sixth.
The game ended up going into extra innings with the North pulling away with five total runs in the eighth inning, walking away with a 7-2 Championship.
With Lampert’s offensive and defensive performance throughout the tournament, he was awarded the North’s MVP title.
Kaddatz was proud to represent the North and even more proud of the players he coached.
“It was quite an honor to be selected to coach this year’s team,” Kaddatz said. “It’s also a significant honor for our players to be able to play in this, the final high school event of the year.”
