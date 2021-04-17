COVID-19 made 2020 an interesting year for everyone, but it was even more so for health care providers.
Despite the challenges of the last 14 months, Lakewood Health Systems has remained strong both in terms of administered care and financially. Based in Staples, Lakewood Health System operates a 12-district regional hospital along with clinics in Motley, Staples, Pillager, Browerville and Eagle Bend. It also runs a dermatology center in Sartell, three long-term care facilities and two home medical equipment stores.
Monday, Lakewood Health System Chief Financial Officer Lisa Bjerga gave an annual report to the Motley City Council.
“Because we have the ability to tax, basically levy the districts we’re in, we do an annual report for any district that wants one,” Bjerga said.
In terms of its COVID-19 response, Bjerga said the entire system responded “very well.”
That was exemplified by the fact that Lakewood was able to install two negative-pressure rooms for infected patients at the hospital in Staples. Bjerga said this was something many facilities were unable to accomplish because they couldn’t get the equipment or contractors to come make the necessary renovations.
In the negative-pressure rooms, the air is circulated better to improve breathing for both patients and staff.
Also, in part due to its small size and rural location, it was able to administer bamlanivimab, or BAM, antibody treatments.
“So, when patients test positive for COVID, they brought them in and gave them an infusion and it shortened the life of COVID as well as improved their outcomes much quicker,” Bjerga said. “We were able to implement that right away.”
Lakewood Health System has, thus far, reported six deaths from COVID-19 in its hospital and three in its long-term care facilities. As of Monday, staff had administered 7,220 COVID-19 vaccines.
This was possible, in part, because of another innovation early in the process.
To help speed up testing, Lakewood Health System purchased two ice fishing houses, which it set up in the parking lot. This allowed nurses to go inside and warm up or get out of the sun, whatever the case might be, while going out to give people tests as they remained in their vehicle. When vaccinations started in December 2020, the fish houses were used for the same purposes, only for vaccinating rather than testing.
Bjerga said, throughout the entire vaccination period, the health system has not wasted a single dose.
“We’re pretty proud of that,” she said.
Bjerga said Lakewood Health System was “one of the few” rural facilities that kept its COVID-positive patients, rather than transfer them to larger facilities such as CentraCare or Essentia Health.
“It was quite impressive, how the staff, the providers and the administrators responded,” she said. “It was good to see.”
Mostly because of temporary suspensions on some services due to COVID-19, visits at the five clinics along with the dermatology clinic were down in 2020. In all, there were 84,129 clinic visits, down from 93,076 in 2019. Births, however, were up with 450 in 2020.
Most other services such as surgeries, emergency department visits and home care patient visits remained at relatively the same as the year before.
Lakewood was also able to grow its employee base, with 360 credentialed providers at the end of 2020 compared to 321 when 2019 came to a close. This includes 31 medical doctors, 36 advanced care clinicians, two dentists and 50 consulting medical doctors.
It also was a strong year financially for Lakewood Health System. Its overall operating cash increased by $30.7 million during 2020, thanks in large part to receiving about $6 million in federal and state COVID-19 relief funds and a $12 million advance on Medicare claims, the latter of which has to be paid back within two years. The system experienced a net income of $8.8 million.
“With all that, we did make the commitment to not levy. Those notices did go out,” Bjerga said. “Our budget going forward this year, we did not do any price increases once again. It’s our seventh year in a row not doing that. Despite no price increases, we do have about $6 million of growth built into our budget. That’s all through service lines or volume increases.”
One other big development to come out of 2020, was that Lakewood Health System President and CEO Tim Rice announced his retirement, effective Dec. 31, 2022, after 42 years in his current position. Bjerga said a search committee has been set up to find his successor, with a transition period likely to begin in January 2022.
There will also be some shuffling among the Board leadership. Curt McIlravy of Motley was chosen as the System Board chair-elect and will take over July 1, when present Chair Jim Hofer’s term ends. The city of Motley is represented by Lana Hansen on the District Board, while Frances Kokett represents Motley Township.
Bjerga said 2021 has been a good year so far, as people who had been putting off services have been coming back in. The focus, however, has remained on the vaccine. She said Lakewood has a waitlist, with “more vaccine than we have arms to put them in.” To get on the wait-list, call (218) 894-2020.
“Looking to the future, really, we continue to focus on independence,” Bjerga said. “We are fiercely independent is what we say at every level across the organization. The providers, administration and staff are committed to that. We understand how important health care is to rural communities.”
