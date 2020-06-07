As high water continues to be an issue at Lake Shamineau and the surrounding areas in Morrison County, groups are tackling high water flows in the area. A new group, the Lake Shamineau Emergency Task Force (LSETF), formed in the fall of 2019. The group consists of Lake Shamineau residents and property owners, as well as members who are active in other lake improvement groups.
In identifying new solutions to the mass inflow of water on Lake Shamineau, the group went to the County Board, May 28, and June 2, presenting their own improvement plan and requesting the county help to fund the construction and implementation of the project.
The LSETF noted the water level sitting at an all time high of three feet above its usual high water mark, flooding surrounding infrastructure. Members also expressed a need for quick action, as frost will be on the lake in just a few months.
“I think our mission is to focus on what can be done and we have a lot of varying personalities, so a lot of times the motives might be what should be done, but what we can do in the short term is our focus,” said Lake Shamineau resident Dale Williams.
The plan they feel they can do, is to install a pump to reduce the inflow of surface water into Lake Shamineau. The LSETF group noted the southeast area north and south of county road 203 is the focus area and they hope to take action as soon as possible to reduce the negative impacts on Lake Shamineau property and shoreline.
The group noted a construction project from 2006 as a cause of the high inflow. When County Road 3 was realigned, existing culverts that maintain drainage from wetlands south toward Lake Alexander were not replaced in that project.
When previous projects were halted due to regulations, the group identified a new option: they hope to redirect water from Culverts 1 and 2 on County Road 203 by installing berms and diverting the water to an impoundment area south of Culvert 1.
The project will require a force pump to be installed in the south ditch of County Road 203 extending into the east ditch of 30th Avenue flowing to Fish Trap Creek. The LSETF group has the ability to obtain a permit for this temporary project, but since the group is volunteer based, funding is limited.
Morrison County Soil and Water District Manager Shannon Wettstein said the office is required to respond to the permit application in 60 days, and that she doesn’t see why it can’t be approved if some additional information can be obtained.
“I receive calls every day from all over the county with ‘My wetland is bigger than I remember it to be,” she said. “When we’re looking at this problem I think we have to be honest with ourselves that there’s people all around that are experiences flooding issues.”
Bob Ingle, a resident and member of the Lake Shamineau Association (LSA), explained the work of LSETF and their creation of a watershed plan, identifying areas in the lake’s watershed area.
The southern portion of the watershed plan focuses on what the group has accomplished and plans to pursue for the pumping project that may need county funding. The group cleaned 2 1/2 miles out of a ditch along 30th Avenue, which will be the outlet for the water being pumped out of the lake. The water from that ditch will then flow into fish trap creek
Ingle noted a problem in the past and present is finding where water can be pumped to, since the state has rules against draining wetlands. The group is trying to find ways to create the natural outflow of water it used to have.
“The plan is that we would create a sump area, a rock structure no bigger than 400 square feet. There we would put in a submersible electric pump and then we would pump it down the blue line in a 6, 8, 10 inch pipe,” Ingle said.
The quote from a building company totaled around $36,800, including installation and one month’s rent of the equipment, Ingle said. But, to run the equipment for six months it could cost up to $100,000. The LSETF could also apply for an extension to the permit, adding more costs each month.
Looking at the first six months, Ingle said the group has been awarded some donations and grants for the project. The township offered the LSETF $20,000, and the Lake Improvement District (LID) may be able to donate $4,000 and the LSA could offer $15,000 to support the project.
To finance the entire six months of the project, the LSETF is looking for around $60,000 in additional funding.
Another LSA member and Shamineau land owner, Mark Frisk, spoke to the county asking for assistance. He credited population increases and many man-made adjustments to the environment for the flooding on the lake and surrounding wetlands.
Long term, Frisk is not in favor of any pumping systems, but is in favor of the current project to provide relief to the area.
“I think it’s time for each agency to come together and see what we can do to get this resolved. It’s gone on far too long,” he said. “What are we as a county going to do about it? It’s time to step up to the plate to take over to help us out. We’ve had a list, we’ve had ideas, we’re not just here to complain. We do have options.”
Although over the two meetings, the Board expressed interest in the project itself, funding options were in questions and discussed at length. A key point by the county was questions why the LID couldn’t take on the project.
In 2015, the Board of Commissioners created and authorized a LID Board to take point on implementing projects and assessing costs to solutions for the Lake areas high water and flooding issues.
Each year the LID votes on how to spend its allotted budget and is tasked with managing the improvement projects set in the yearly budget. County Administrator Deb Gruber explained that the LID sets specific goals and parameters for each budget session and that a new project may have to wait until the LID can vote on a new budget method.
However it was determined that the LID likely has the authority to hold an emergency meeting to vote on a new allocation of funds, especially because Ingle reported the LID recently had to let go of a project, meaning they would have unused funds in the budget.
Another option would allow the county to provide finances directly to the LID to disperse to the LSETF and pay for the project. This was recommended to the board as a way to not seem as if they’re taking over the duties the LID is meant to carry out.
Commissioner Mike LeMieur stated a willingness to finance the project but will have the option of LID funding looked into before the County Board votes on whether or not to grant the LSETF the funding its seeking.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.