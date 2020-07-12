The Lake Shamineau Emergency Task Force (LSETF) and county staff came to the County Board, Tuesday, with updates on the progress of the pumping project to alleviate high water on Lake Shamineau and surrounding areas.
The update was one of many more to come as the project develops. The County Board approved the project in mid-June after several meetings with the task force and local land owners who wanted to search for alternative solutions to the lake’s high water inflow problem.
The LSETF consists of Lake Shamineau residents and property owners, as well as members who are active in other lake improvement groups. The group brought a proposal to the county hoping for assistance funding and implementing a temporary pumping project, which the county agreed to take ownership of, with county engineer Steve Backowski taking point.
The proposed plan is to install a force pump in the south ditch of County Road 203 extending into the east ditch of 30th Avenue. The group cleaned 2 1/2 miles out of a ditch along 30th Avenue, which will be the outlet for the water being pumped out of the lake. The water from that ditch will then flow into Fish Trap Creek.
LSETF member Bob Ingle said the task force has been working on its assigned task of obtaining agreements from property owners who may be impacted by pumping water. So far, he said, most property owners have agreed, and the only setback has been contacting those owners who don’t reside in the area.
Some property owners who agreed did so contingent upon ensuring their land would not be flooded with water.
“There were a couple of cases where they were concerned if they would be inundated with water and wondered if there was a mechanism to ensure they are not flooded,” Ingle said.
The mechanism, Ingle said, would be to shut off the pump if water levels reach a concerning level on those plots of land, but that level would not be easy to reach.
“Obviously we are building into this a safety measure where if we get an event that overwhelms the system … we will reopen pipes and allow them to drain, that’s just how that’s going to have to work,” Backowski said.
Commissioner Mike LeMieur mentioned some concerns brought by residents of neighboring lakes who wondered if the project would lead to higher water levels for them. Backowski said residents, such as on Crookneck Lake, should know the pumping and the previous ditch clean-out has and should decrease water intake on that lake as well as Shamineau.
“We’ve heard nothing but good things about the amount of water that’s not flowing into Crookneck Lake,” Ingle said.
Backowski also informed the Board that, so far, the project costs are lining up with previous estimates. When the county decided to look into funding the project, Backowski estimated the project would cost about $200,000 in combined infrastructure and capital costs.
The costs would likely include a discharge line, the pumps, a variable frequency drive, a way to pump both high and low flows and a power conversion for the installation site.
Ongoing costs for electricity were estimated to be $5,000 per month with another $90,000 if the project extends and continues for a maximum of 18 months.
Due to state wetland regulations, the project is not eligible to be in place permanently and was proposed to be a temporary relief by the LSETF.
Next steps, Backowski said, include permit and landowner approvals. Completing that process will allow him to order the piping and the pump, which could take several weeks to arrive. He said the type of equipment will be determined by project feasibility and staying within a general budget.
“We’re pumping a long way depending on where the detention basin is going to be located. We’ll be pumping a mile. So the head loss, it’s like a garden hose, if you have a long enough garden hose hooked to your faucet you won’t get anything out the end. That’s what we’ll have here. You have to have a pump that can overcome the head loss,” Backowski said.
Once everything is in place, Backowski said he hopes to continue the momentum through August and the goal is to have a pipe laid and a system that is functioning for the fall.
