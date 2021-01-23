The COVID-19 pandemic presented an opportunity for Jonathan Laflamme, and he seized it.
Laflamme, a resident of Little Falls, is the director of instrument music at Central Lakes College (CLC) in Brainerd. Restrictions surrounding COVID-19 prevented him from doing the substantial amount of traveling his position usually entails, so he had extra time on his hands. He used it to create a new degree at CLC: Associate of Fine Arts in Music.
“I needed something positive to do; a big project,” Laflamme said. “When I started at Central Lakes in 2018, the administration had asked me if, at some point, I would take on building a music degree. This seemed like a great time to do it.”
The degree will allow students who are interested in pursuing music beyond high school an opportunity to do so at a fraction of the cost it would take to go directly to a four-year program. Through an articulation agreement with Bemidji State University — Laflamme said he is working on agreements with other schools — students who want to continue in music after their time at CLC can begin as a junior in the four-year program of their choice. Those who choose to pursue four-year degrees in other fields will earn a minor in music with general elective credits that will transfer seamlessly to the program of their choice.
Laflamme, a former high school band director in Little Falls and Pierz, said currently the Minnesota Transfer Curriculum includes 10 goal areas in which students need to have a certain number of credits and electives to transfer into a four-year program. What someone interested in going into music needs for their electives will be different from someone going into business, for example. With that being the case if, after two years, a student decides they want to enter a different major program than the one in which they had initially started, some of the general credits will not transfer.
“As a high school band director, I felt hamstrung,” he said. “I did not recommend students go into music in higher education as a high school band director. There just wasn’t a place where I felt I could send them that made sense financially.”
He used that experience to inform how he designed the curriculum of the Associate of Fine Arts in Music Degree at CLC. The general courses that students take were carefully chosen so that they’re meeting the requirement to transfer into a four-year music program, but also to transfer into a four-year program other than music. This saves students time and money because they do not have to re-take general education courses if they decide to pursue a degree in something other than music.
In creating the degree, Laflamme wrote eight classes into the CLC curriculum that did not previously exist. The courses students will take cover music ensembles — there are currently seven at CLC — along with music theory, audio music recording, vocal music and much more.
Another aspect which Laflamme is particularly proud of, is that students can complete the program without ever purchasing a textbook.
“When I got to Central Lakes College, one of the administrators told me that half of the students at the college come from poverty,” he said. “That motivated me to want to help those students by making my classes as accessible as possible.”
He said during his first semester, an audio production textbook for one of his classes cost $300. Some studies have shown that, for students who complete their degrees, 40% of what they spend on their education will be on textbooks, he said. Laflamme wanted to make sure that wasn’t a barrier for students interested in the music program at CLC.
Through Open Education Resources, researching other programs and collaborating with other instructors, he was able to find learning materials for each class in the curriculum that will be free to students.
Laflamme said what excites him the most about the new program is that it will allow students who are interested in pursuing music beyond high school, but are unsure if it will be their ultimate career path, to try music at a high level without the risk of not having anything to show for all that time and money spent.
“I’ve had several high school band directors tell me how great it would be if we had a degree in music,” Laflamme said. “It was a huge undertaking. It’s hundreds of hours behind a computer. But, once COVID hit, I couldn’t just conduct through the internet all the time. This was a great way to let band directors know that we have something for their students.”
He said even students who don’t end up getting a four-year degree in music will benefit, as the music minor they would achieve at CLC will be “very attractive” to potential employers because of the many disciplines and attributes it takes to be a musician at the collegiate level. It is also an opportunity to refine their skills if they just want to play in settings such as church or community band later in life. He said studies show the average musician peaks in their playing ability between ages 56 and 64 years old.
“I started thinking to myself how many people graduate high school and they put their horns away and never pick it up again,” he said. “The thought is just kind of sad. This was a chance for students to get a degree while promoting music as much as possible.”
The program will be offered for the first time at CLC starting in the fall 2021 semester. For more information, visit clcmn.edu and click on the “Programs & Courses” tab at the top of the page. Select “Academic Program Listings A-Z” and find “Music A.F.A. Degree” on the next page. Or, contact Laflamme at jonathan.laflamme@clcmn.edu or (218) 855-8215.
Laflamme said in designing the degree, providing opportunities for students was his top motivation. He said any student who “has a musical bone” in their body would be wise to take advantage of the program.
“The administration at CLC made it clear that they want to be known as a major fine arts school,” Laflamme said. “My vision is for CLC to be (the best) two-year music school in Minnesota.”
