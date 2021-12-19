‘Lady Royals’: Sisters take the court with style

Recently, Jeff and Amy Schoenrock of Royalton had a very proud moment as they watched their four daughters, Autumn, Ava, Addison and Alise, play varsity basketball together. Given the fact that there is five years between the oldest and the youngest, Amy said she never really thought it would happen. Since they play for the Royals, she has nicknamed the four sisters, the “Lady Royals” for a long time.
“It was really cool to see them all out there at the same time. It was kind of a surreal experience,” she said.
Playing basketball is one of many things the sisters do together. Autumn, 17, a senior at Royalton High School (RHS)and the oldest of the four, started playing basketball when she was in second grade. In many ways, given the fact that Jeff is a basketball coach, it was kind of a given, she said.
“It wasn’t like serious playing then. More like just scrimmages or like practices, learning the basics,” Autumn said.
Over the years, her skills improved and with a love for the sport, she eventually started playing varsity. Growing up, as the second child in line, Ava, 16, a junior at RHS, often watched her sister play and joined basketball when she was in the second grade, as well. In many ways, Addison, 14, a freshman at RHS, and Alise, 13, a seventh grade student at Royalton Middle School, followed in their footsteps.
Although all of them are good at basketball, Alise said she looks up to Autumn the most.
“I think it’s because she’s better than all of us and has the most experience,” she said.
Alise said she also looks up to Autumn in many aspects of life — her grades, her success in other sports, such as volleyball and softball, as well as her sweetness to people.
“So I look up to her for many things and then basketball just adds on to it,” she said.
Although Autumn has been involved in several sports, basketball is her favorite. Despite the anticipated ups and downs every so often, she felt basketball was the sport she had the most drive to continue to play.
“There’s good things and bad things, but the good thing is that the positives outweigh the negatives,” she said.
One thing all four sisters agree on is the fun and rewarding aspect of working with all of their teammates — many of whom they have played together with for years.
“It’s kind of like having a second family,” Autumn said.
One of the negatives is when their practice is absolutely brutal with their feet and backs aching and they are exhausted. Sometimes a bad game can change their mood and thought process. Even so, in the end, it is all worth it, they said. While the pain may be temporary, their memories last.
Whenever it is off season or they have a break, the sisters often visit the gym at RHS, where they work out together or play basketball two-on-two. It’s a lot of fun and it helps them keep their skills sharp. That is, until something happens that is so hilarious that one of them laughs so hard she cannot get up from the floor.
Alise recalls one practice they had during their offseason last summer. She decided to borrow her mom’s tennis shoes. As her mom’s shoe size is about one and a half size smaller than hers, Alice said it was a tight fit, but figured it would be OK.
However, at one point she fell during the practice and quickly figured out what could go wrong when it comes to wearing shoes that are too small. One of her big toes tore through the fabric of the shoe and poked right out, she said.
“I was laughing so hard I couldn’t get up off the floor,” she said.
All of the sisters are quite tall — something that is definitely an advantage when it comes to playing basketball. While Autumn is 5 feet, 11 inches and Ava is 6 feet, 1 inch, Addison is 6 feet and Alise is 5 feet and 10 inches. They inherited their height from their dad, who is 6 feet, 7 inches, Amy said.
“It’s fun to see them have success, because I am not a very athletic. They get all of their talent from Jeff. He played basketball in high school and in college and they get their height from him,” Amy said.
Whether playing or practicing together, the sisters support one another 100% — with the occasional side glance whenever one of them does something questionable.
The sisters also like to play other games together — some of which one of them doesn’t even know about — that is, until now. One of those games is when Autumn, Ava and Addison are doing something together in the kitchen, such as cleaning, and Alise is sitting in the nearby living room. The three of them will then start singing a song and once Alise starts singing along, they’ll stop and start singing another — just to count how many times they can get her to start singing along with a song.
“They like old songs and I like newer songs, so some of them I don’t know, but I’ll still sing the melody. I just make up my own words,” Alise said.
Another game Autumn and Alise play is “rock, paper, scissors” and whoever loses the round gets to punch the other in the upper arm. That was the game they started playing one year when they went hunting together after not seeing any deer. However, their luck soon changed.
“Every time we did that, we saw a deer,” Autumn said.
While stress and other pressures affect all four girls, it seems to hit Addison harder at times, they said. However, she has learned several techniques over the years to handle it any time she starts feeling anxious. Some of those techniques include taking a brief break and do something else, drinking water and taking deep breaths.
One example, Addison said, is that when she feels their team isn’t doing the greatest, she tends to internalize it and blame herself.
Having coached all four girls before they started playing varsity, Jeff said he is very proud of them. It has been fun.
Looking back, although he had the opportunity to coach varsity basketball, Jeff said he opted not to since he then would miss a lot of what their girls were doing. Now, as they are playing varsity, he enjoys going to their games and other sporting events.
Although all four of them being out on the court at the same time during a game came as a welcome surprise to Amy, Jeff said he had a feeling it would happen at some point or another during the season.
“I figured it might be something that would happen toward the end of the year. I didn’t expect it the second game of the year,” he said.
While Autumn started playing varsity when she was in eighth grade, this was the first year, Ava, Addison and Alise joined the roster. Amy said when Autumn entered the game, Dec. 2, she went straight up to Addison and gave her a hug.
“Before the season started Addison said her dream was to play with her sister, Autumn. She knew this was Autumn’s last year, so we told her she would have to work really hard to show the coaches that’s where she deserved to play. She made her first varsity basket just seconds before Autumn and the other two sisters joined her on the court,” Amy said.
Capturing the special moment was emotional for many; not just for the Schoenrock family, as they recognized the magnitude of all four girls being on the court.
“We’re not sure if it will happen again, but we are so glad the coach took the opportunity when he did to put them all on the court together. It’s a memory our family will never forget,” Amy said.
