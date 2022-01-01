Lacey Huben named January Employee of the Month

Being named January Employee of the Month by the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce came as a surprise to Lacey Huben, who works as a chiropractic assistant at Paradox Chiropractic in Little Falls.
“It made me feel really good,” she said.
Huben has been working at Paradox Chiropractic for nearly three years. It is a job she loves very much, she said. Not only because of working for a great owner, but also because of the daily interaction with the clients. The atmosphere at work is very peaceful and relaxing, which is a huge plus, she said.
“We’re like a family here,” she said.
That Huben is deserving of the recognition of Employee of the Month is a given to Dr. DeAnn Adams, owner of Paradox Chiropractic. She is the one who nominated Huben to the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.
In her nomination, Adams said,
“Lacey aways provides prompt, pleasant, friendly, professional and courteous service.”
Adams also highlighted Huben’s knowledge about the products and the services that Paradox Chiropractic provides. Her positive, can do attitude toward her job, clients and the community has not gone unnoticed either, Adams said in her nomination.
“She has a genuine interest in Paradox Chiropractic,” Adams said.
Huben also works with the other chiropractor on staff, Dr. Dani Yorek. Both she and Adams appreciate the support Huben provides for them, which benefits their clients.
“In addition to her outstanding customer service skills, Lacey manages to handle many of the daily tasks of our busy office,” Adams said.
Since Huben took over the marketing responsibilities and showcases the clinic’s services, Adams said it has kept the office busy and flourishing. By managing the office well, Huben has also kept Paradox Chiropractic on track financially.
“I could go into endless details on how often she goes above and beyond in every aspect. Bottom line, Lacey is awesome and deserves extra kudos,” Adams said.
Although Huben has only worked for Paradox Chiropractic for about three years, she and Adams have known each other for a long time. As Huben competes in rodeos, Adams has sponsored her for 11 years. She has also provided equine chiropractic services for Huben’s horses.
Huben graduated from St. Cloud State University in 2009 with a degree in business management and sales. Recognizing talent, Adams eventually convinced Huben to join her team.
Before, Huben had worked for her family’s construction company and a fiscal entity.
Looking back at the years of knowing Adams, Huben said there are so many things she likes about working for her. One thing that has always stood out to her is how much she truly cares about the animals she treats as well as the people she meets. It’s the same with Yorek, she said.
“It’s just a nice place to come in to every day,” Huben said.
When she isn’t working, most of Huben’s time goes to caring for, training or competing her horses. At this time, she has five.
As her boyfriend, Kris Holmen, has a herd of bison, she also helps him with caring for them as well as checking on them in the evenings.
Besides enjoying her time with Holmen, she also likes to spend time with his children, Blaise, Hayden and Drew. While her free time is pretty much limited to caring for animals and family, Huben said she also likes to go snowshoeing in the winter months.
As Employee of the Month, Huben received gift certificates from Franciscan Sisters Health & Rec, Subway, Papa Murphy’s, Vacuum Cleaner Outlet and Service Center, Pizza Ranch, Fresh Hair Professionals and Johnny C’s Sports Bar.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.