Kylie Karst, daughter of Kellie Karst of Burtrum, received the North Dakota State University Presidential Honor Award in the amount of $8,000. The Presidential Honor Award recognizes students who scored a 29 to 31 on the ACT and had a 3.5 or higher high school GPA.

Karst will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in industrial engineering.

