Kevin Louis Kutz, 31, Clear Lake was charged with felony fifth degree controlled substance possession in Morrison County District Court.
The charge stems from an April 23 incident, when an officer observed and stopped a vehicle on Highway 10 driving erratically.
The officer was informed that the driver, identified as Kutz, had a warrant out for his arrest.
The officer allegedly observed a meth pipe in plain view and conducted a search of the vehicle where he reported finding a bag with a crystal substance.
The same substance, allegedly field-testing positive for methamphetamine, was also allegedly scattered across the floor of the car.
In total, 2.61 grams of meth were allegedly located in the vehicle.
If convicted, Kutz could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
