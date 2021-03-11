Swanville Public School announced eighth-grader Emma Kurowski is the February Junior High Student of the Month. She is the daughter of Michelle and Frank Kurowski.
Kurowski plays softball, basketball and volleyball, participating since sixth grade to the present. She is currently a member of the Student Council. She participates in band and has done so since fourth grade. She is consistently on the A Honor Roll, and was also the 7-9 Social Studies Student of the Year last year.
Social Studies teacher Tom Bzdok, said, “I really enjoy having Emma in class. She is the type of student who will always give you her best effort no matter what the situation is. Emma is extremely mature with an upbeat personality and removes herself from any negative distractions around her. She is well liked by peers, as well as adults and has emerged as a leader amongst her classmates by setting positive examples to follow. She is very deserving of this recognition.”
Kurowski said her favorite thing about school is making memories with her classmates and participating in after-school activities.
Her advice to other students is to “Work hard, but more importantly have fun.”
Outside of school, Kurowski participates in her church youth group. She enjoys playing and watching sports, playing with her dog, hanging with friends and any outdoor activities.
Kurowski plans to become a physical or occupational therapist.
