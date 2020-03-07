Dale Shane Kuhl Jr., 33, Grey Eagle, is facing felony charges in Morrison County District Court for unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon.
The charge stems from a Feb. 5 incident, when local law enforcement was contacted by the Department of Homeland Security about a resident who ordered a gun suppressor online that was shipped from China.
The package was reportedly detained by the U.S. Post Office until they could get assistance from local authorities.
On Feb. 11, an anticipatory search warrant was issued to law enforcement.
On Feb. 12, a controlled delivery was made to Kuhl, who was allegedly there to accept the package.
Authorities then reportedly used the search warrant to recover the item.
Kuhl allegedly admitted to purchasing the gun suppressor without following the legal process.
If convicted, Kuhl faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
