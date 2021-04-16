Patrick Henry Krebs, 38, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of third degree sale of a controlled substance — heroin and methamphetamine.

According to the criminal complaint, in March, a confidential informant (CI) contacted an investigator with the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force to report they could purchase methamphetamine from Krebs, who it was determined lived in Little Falls.

The investigator met with the CI and provided buy money for the informant to purchase drugs from Krebs. Task force members observed the CI going into Krebs’ residence and exiting a short time later, according to the complaint.

The CI later met up with the investigator and turned over a quantity of a controlled substance that allegedly appeared to be methamphetamine and another that allegedly appeared to be heroin. The CI told the investigator they had purchased the narcotics from Krebs while inside the residence.

According to the complaint, the substance that appeared to be methamphetamine field-tested positive for methamphetamine. The complaint does not confirm whether the other substance was heroin.

If convicted, Krebs faces a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $250,000.

