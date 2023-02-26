Knitting the gift of love, one hat at a time

With a passion for knitting, Karen Wheeler, 70, Little Falls has knitted many hats and other items throughout the years.
In November 2022, she discovered how much faster knitting on a knitting machine was in comparison to using regular needles, she said.
“It makes the exact same hat I would do with needles,” she said.
And since then, she has been busy, cranking out hats, headbands and more.
“It’s a lot of fun,” she said.
While a lot of the products Wheeler makes are sold at various local crafts fairs, she wanted to make a difference to those who may be in need of a hat this winter. On First Avenue Northeast, near the Touright Bicycle Shop in Little Falls, she hangs kid- and adult-sized knitted hats in Ziploc bags with a special note.
The note says, “I am not lost: If you’re passing by, feeling cold and weary, put me on to feel warm and cheery. Please, take me to keep you warm. Made by Karen Wheeler, KW Knits.”
The hats Wheeler makes are made in a variety of colors and patterns. When it comes to selecting what colors and patterns to use, she said she somehow just knows by looking at the yarn.
“All those colors, they are just wonderful,” she said.
Wheeler said she usually purchases yarn from JOANN Fabric and Crafts and Hobby Lobby. When she finds one she likes particularly, she usually buys more of it, she said.
“Hobby Lobby got a line of yarn that’s silky smooth and runs real nice in the machine, so I bought one of each color,” she said. “It was like 89 colors.”
When Wheeler orders yarn, she usually looks for different sales and deals. Because of the quantity of yarn she purchases, it is often delivered by a truck that drops off a pallet of it in their yard. Now, she said, whenever she and her husband, Patrick, hears a truck outside, he jokingly asks her if she has more yarn being delivered.
Besides giving hats away by hanging them on a tree in their yard, Wheeler also donates several boxes of hats and headbands to local schools and other organizations. Prior to that, during the pandemic, she sewed about 800 masks that she gave away. The masks were placed on a table in their front yard. She also kept a little dish out there, where people could donate if they
wanted.
“Once in a while, there would be some money in there and that kept it going, but it’s donating,” she said. “I just love doing it.”
For most of Wheeler’s life, she owned and ran her own business, a quilt shop, named “Lady of the Lake Fabrics” in Buffalo. After she got out of the business about 20 years ago or so, she worked for a car dealership for a decade before she moved to Little Falls a few years ago.
Reminiscing, Wheeler said she learned how to knit when she was 8 years old.
“You know, in the 70s and 60s, you sewed your own clothes, so we knew how to sew,” she said. “Mom did all that stuff and Grandma did all that stuff, so I did all that stuff, because it was fun.”
It is a skill she has passed on to her daughter, Wheeler said. While her adult daughter is not so much into sewing at the moment, she is into knitting, Wheeler said her daughter still has about half her life left to get more into sewing, as well.
Wheeler said what drew her more into knitting and working with the yarn in recent years is that it is something she is able to do. Her sewing days are over as arthritis makes it difficult. Besides, she also likes knitting, especially the repetition of it and just handling the yarn.
“It all just feels so good, and then to be able to give it away, well, that’s a bonus,” she said.
Recently, Wheeler has tried her hand at knitting a variety of decorations, such as a stuffed animal that looks like a bee, gnomes with a long beard, and more.
Wheeler said she gets a lot of her knitting done while she and Patrick are watching television or doing something else. She also likes to play Bingo from time to time.
One thing she and Patrick really like to do together is travel, especially on bus tours to various destinations. In the past, they have visited Niagara Falls, Door County, Wisconsin, San Antonio and more. They also have many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who are always a special treat to see, they said.
