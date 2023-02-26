    With a passion for knitting, Karen Wheeler, 70, Little Falls has knitted many hats and other items throughout the years.

    In November 2022, she discovered how much faster knitting on a knitting machine was in comparison to using regular needles, she said.

Knitting the gift of love, one hat at a time
Karen Wheeler, owner of KW Knits, hangs hats in kids and adult sizes on a tree on First Avenue Northeast, near the Touright Bicycle Shop in Little Falls, for those who are in need of one in the cold winter temperatures.
Karen Wheeler makes a variety of knitted hats and headbands.
Karen Wheeler enjoys trying her hand at new creations, such as these knitted bees.
On First Avenue Northeast, near the Touright Bicycle Shop in Little Falls, she hangs kid- and adult-sized knitted hats in Ziploc bags with a special note.
Knitted gnomes by Karen Wheeler.
