Logan Richard Klooster

 Morrison County Jail

A Randall man charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide has entered a guilty plea in Morrison County District Court.

Logan Richard Klooster, 34, Randall, was charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner, and the other count is for doing the same, but also under the influence of a controlled substance. The charges stem from a July 12 motor vehicle accident that resulted in the death of Shirley Emma Friebe, 79, Eagle Bend.

